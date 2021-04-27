Kylie Jenner’s best makeup looks

April 27, 2021

Kylie looks beautiful in brown lined lips and a nude lipstick. She has gone with an eye makeup look of shimmery eyeshadow and faux lashes

She slays in this makeup look of winged eyeliner, subtle blush and nude lips
She pairs a dark maroon lipstick with soft brown eyeshadow and false lashes

The makeup mogul stuns in a brown lip gloss and soft brown eyeshadow

we love her pink lipstick and false lashes

She wears sunshine yellow eyeshadow and a purple eyeliner in this makeup look

She dons a pretty red pout with shimmery eyeshadow here

Kylie looks ethereal in pink lipgloss and brown eyeshadow

She goes for a no-makeup look with just a hint of pink eyeshadow

The beauty opts for blushed cheeks, nude pink eyeshadow and a light pink pout in this look

For more updates on Kylie, Hollywood, and beauty, follow Pinkvilla
Click Here