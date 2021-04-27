Kylie Jenner’s best makeup looks April 27, 2021
Kylie looks beautiful in brown lined lips and a nude lipstick. She has gone with an eye makeup look of shimmery eyeshadow and faux lashes
She slays in this makeup look of winged eyeliner, subtle blush and nude lips
She pairs a dark maroon lipstick with soft brown eyeshadow and false lashes
The makeup mogul stuns in a brown lip gloss and soft brown eyeshadow
we love her pink lipstick and false lashes
She wears sunshine yellow eyeshadow and a purple eyeliner in this makeup look
She dons a pretty red pout with shimmery eyeshadow here
Kylie looks ethereal in pink lipgloss and brown eyeshadow
She goes for a no-makeup look with just a hint of pink eyeshadow
The beauty opts for blushed cheeks, nude pink eyeshadow and a light pink pout in this look
For more updates on Kylie, Hollywood, and beauty, follow Pinkvilla