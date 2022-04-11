Fashion

P R Gayathri

apr 11, 2022

Heading 3

Lady Gaga in glamorous gowns

Risque black gown

Image: Getty Images

For the NYC premiere of the film, the Bad Romance singer picked out a Giorgio Armani dress in a midnight black shade. The 36-year-old looked nothing short of breath-taking in the sensuous outfit

At the LA premiere of the film, the actress chose a sparkly green Valentino number. Her strapless dress featured a knot-style detail at her chest and a floor-sweeping train

Image: Getty Images

Glitz & glam

The 36-year-old singer brought back a classic Hollywood glam look in her as she donned a floor-length black velvet bodycon gown and a powder blue silk shawl over the arms

Image: Getty Images

Velvet bodycon gown

Silk column gown

Image: Getty Images

Gaga's one-shoulder black silk column gown featured a white train from behind her skirt, which gave us lessons in colour blocking

Image: Getty Images

Lady Gaga looked stunning in her yellow strapless gown from Rodarte that she teamed with a layered diamond necklace and matching diamond earrings

Tulle Gown

Image: Getty Images

Singing the National anthem was Lady Gaga and we all know that she isn’t the one to pass on a historic fashion moment in a custom Schiaparelli dress

The Hunger Games look

Image: Getty Images

The A Star is Born actress wore a staggering spectacle of a dress by Ralph Lauren for the BAFTA Awards red carpet

Emerald green gown

Image: Getty Images

Gaga made jaws drop as she strutted the SAG Awards red carpet in a custom-made gown from Armani Prive. Her strapless white gown featured a gold bustier with a plunging sweetheart neckline

White gown

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Katrina Kaif's off-duty summer style

Click Here