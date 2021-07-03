Lady Gaga’s best makeup looks

July 03, 2021

Lady Gaga rocks a thick winged eyeliner and lined nude lips in this look

She stuns in a double-winged eyeliner and red lips here

She opts for a no-makeup look and is only wearing lipgloss

The ‘Born this way’ singer opts for a soft bronzer and brown-nude lips here

We love her look of heavy mascara and glossy nude lips

She shines in this makeup look of some soft highlighter and nude glossy lips

The Popstar opts for blue eyeshadow, heavy mascara, and a coral pout here

She goes for a brown and blue eyeshadow and a brown lipstick here

She looks beautiful in shimmery eyeshadow and glossy lips

Lady Gaga stuns in heavy eyeliner and lined red lips here

