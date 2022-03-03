FASHION

Neenaz Akhtar

MAR 03, 2022

Lady Gaga’s most striking looks so far

Diva Vibes

At the SAG Awards 2022, Lady Gaga made a striking style statement in a custom Armani Prive strapless gown and jewels from Tiffany & Co

Image: Getty Images

For the UK Premiere of House of Gucci, Gaga dialled up the drama in a purple Gucci gown and black monster boots

Image: Getty Images

Right Amount of Drama

And then at the Milan Red Carpet Premiere, she struck a pose in a scarlet red Versace dress, red pumps, and a statement necklace

Image: Getty Images

Versace Babe

The Born This Way singer looked breath-taking in a black Giorgio Armani gown and statement diamond jewellery

Image: Getty Images

Stunning As Always

Bringing some classic Hollywood glamour to the red carpet, Gaga exuded retro vibes in a floor-length velvet bodycon gown and a powder blue silk shawl

Hollywood Glam

Image: Getty Images

At the Inauguration ceremony of Joe Biden, she created a historic fashion moment in a custom-made OTT outfit by Schiaparelli

OTT Schiaparelli Gown

Image: Getty Images

At the Golden Globes, she left us enchanted with her Cinderella-inspired look in a pastel blue Valentino gown with a dramatic long train and puff sleeves

Cinderella Vibes

Image: Getty Images

Her 2019 MET Gala appearance in an extravagant fuchsia pink gown by Brandon Maxwell is a look hard to forget!

Pink Power

Image: Getty Images

And her black gown with an asymmetrical sweetheart neckline and a side bustle at the same event absolutely stole the show!

Stealing The Show

Image: Getty Images

Gaga channelled major Audrey Hepburn vibes in a black taffeta gown by Alexander McQueen and fine cut diamond jewellery by Tiffany and Co

Elegance Redefined

Image: Getty Images

