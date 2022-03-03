FASHION
Neenaz Akhtar
MAR 03, 2022
Lady Gaga’s most striking looks so far
Diva Vibes
At the SAG Awards 2022, Lady Gaga made a striking style statement in a custom Armani Prive strapless gown and jewels from Tiffany & Co
Image: Getty Images
For the UK Premiere of House of Gucci, Gaga dialled up the drama in a purple Gucci gown and black monster boots
Image: Getty Images
Right Amount of Drama
And then at the Milan Red Carpet Premiere, she struck a pose in a scarlet red Versace dress, red pumps, and a statement necklace
Image: Getty Images
Versace Babe
The Born This Way singer looked breath-taking in a black Giorgio Armani gown and statement diamond jewellery
Image: Getty Images
Stunning As Always
Bringing some classic Hollywood glamour to the red carpet, Gaga exuded retro vibes in a floor-length velvet bodycon gown and a powder blue silk shawl
Hollywood Glam
Image: Getty Images
At the Inauguration ceremony of Joe Biden, she created a historic fashion moment in a custom-made OTT outfit by Schiaparelli
OTT Schiaparelli Gown
Image: Getty Images
At the Golden Globes, she left us enchanted with her Cinderella-inspired look in a pastel blue Valentino gown with a dramatic long train and puff sleeves
Cinderella Vibes
Image: Getty Images
Her 2019 MET Gala appearance in an extravagant fuchsia pink gown by Brandon Maxwell is a look hard to forget!
Pink Power
Image: Getty Images
And her black gown with an asymmetrical sweetheart neckline and a side bustle at the same event absolutely stole the show!
Stealing The Show
Image: Getty Images
Gaga channelled major Audrey Hepburn vibes in a black taffeta gown by Alexander McQueen and fine cut diamond jewellery by Tiffany and Co
Elegance Redefined
Image: Getty Images
