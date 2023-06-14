Heading 3

                  pinkvilla 

Hitarthi Shah

Fashion

JUNE 14, 2023

Lavanya Tripathi's style book

Image : Lavanya Tripathi’s Instagram

Lavanya donned a lime green banarasi
saree by the ace designer Anita Dongre

Engagement


Lavanya lived her floral dress in the bralette paired with sharara pants and embroidered cape jacket

Floral love

Image : Lavanya Tripathi’s Instagram

Image : Lavanya Tripathi’s Instagram

The Mister actress opted formal look in cropped blazer with matching pants excluding boss lady vibes

Boss Babe

Image : Lavanya Tripathi’s Instagram

Sunshine

Lavanya brings on sunshine in a bright yellow Embroidered Lehenga Set

Image : Lavanya Tripathi’s Instagram

Lavanya opts for a tank top and athleisure pants for her workout

Gym drip

Image : Lavanya Tripathi’s Instagram

Lavanya has captured attention in the blank and white zebra print co-ord set

Black and White

Image : Lavanya Tripathi’s Instagram

The Andala Rakshasi actor brough glam to the table in the green cut out dress

Turning heads

Image : Lavanya Tripathi’s Instagram

Lavanya looked ethereal in blush pink organza saree paired with matching hand embroidered blouse

Pretty in Pink

Image : Lavanya Tripathi’s Instagram

Lavanya is a sight to behold in the blue bodycon dress

Blue-tiful

Image : Lavanya Tripathi’s Instagram

Lavanya is all decked for summer in the cool breezy outfit 

Summer ready

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here