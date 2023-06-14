pinkvilla
Hitarthi Shah
Fashion
JUNE 14, 2023
Lavanya Tripathi's style book
Image : Lavanya Tripathi’s Instagram
Lavanya donned a lime green banarasi
saree by the ace designer Anita Dongre
Engagement
Lavanya lived her floral dress in the bralette paired with sharara pants and embroidered cape jacket
Floral love
Image : Lavanya Tripathi’s Instagram
Image : Lavanya Tripathi’s Instagram
The Mister actress opted formal look in cropped blazer with matching pants excluding boss lady vibes
Boss Babe
Image : Lavanya Tripathi’s Instagram
Sunshine
Lavanya brings on sunshine in a bright yellow Embroidered Lehenga Set
Image : Lavanya Tripathi’s Instagram
Lavanya opts for a tank top and athleisure pants for her workout
Gym drip
Image : Lavanya Tripathi’s Instagram
Lavanya has captured attention in the blank and white zebra print co-ord set
Black and White
Image : Lavanya Tripathi’s Instagram
The Andala Rakshasi actor brough glam to the table in the green cut out dress
Turning heads
Image : Lavanya Tripathi’s Instagram
Lavanya looked ethereal in blush pink organza saree paired with matching hand embroidered blouse
Pretty in Pink
Image : Lavanya Tripathi’s Instagram
Lavanya is a sight to behold in the blue bodycon dress
Blue-tiful
Image : Lavanya Tripathi’s Instagram
Lavanya is all decked for summer in the cool breezy outfit
Summer ready
