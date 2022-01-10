Lifestyle
Jan 11, 2022
Layered necklaces to steal from divas
Emerald Necklace
Nora Fatehi wore a statement layered necklace studded with precious emeralds and we think it's the perfect accessory for a traditional occasion
Image: Nora Fatehi instagram
Pearl Necklace
Malaika Arora styled her red tulle dress with a pearl choker and layered pearl necklaces for a dramatic and eye-catching look
Image: Lakshmi Lehr instagram
Layered Gold Necklace
Deepika Padukone’s layered gold necklace is perfect for glamorising things without much effort
Image: Shaleena Nathani instagram
Minimal Necklace
Kriti Sanon kept things minimal with her lock-style pendant on gold chains
Image: Kriti Sanon instagram
Colourful Pendants
Colourful pendants add some cool vibes to your look and that’s why we want to steal these layered necklaces from Disha Patani!
Image: Disha Patani instagram
Layered Diamond necklace
Sophisticated and elegant, a layered diamond necklace is perfect for taking things up a notch and Kiara Advani agrees with us
Image: Lakshmi Lehr instagram
Charm Necklaces
Charm layered necklaces are forever cool and Janhvi’s accessory here has our hearts!
Image: Jahnvi Kapoor Instagram
Silver Necklace
Kareena Kapoor showed us how to up the accessory game by opting for a statement silver layered necklace
Image: Tanya Ghavri instagram
Multi-layered Jadau
Madhuri Dixit gave us a cue on how to let the jewellery take centre stage by wearing her fusion outfit with a multi-layered jadau necklace
Image: Ami Patel instagram
Shell Chokers
Quirky and fun, shell chokers with golden chain necklaces never fail to impress us and Sonakshi Sinha shows how!
Image: Sonakshi Sinha instagram
