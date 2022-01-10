Lifestyle

Neenaz Akhtar

AUTHOR

Jan 11, 2022

Layered necklaces to steal from divas

Emerald Necklace

Nora Fatehi wore a statement layered necklace studded with precious emeralds and we think it's the perfect accessory for a traditional occasion

Image: Nora Fatehi instagram

Pearl Necklace

Malaika Arora styled her red tulle dress with a pearl choker and layered pearl necklaces for a dramatic and eye-catching look

Image: Lakshmi Lehr instagram

Layered Gold Necklace

Deepika Padukone’s layered gold necklace is perfect for glamorising things without much effort

Image: Shaleena Nathani instagram

Minimal Necklace

Kriti Sanon kept things minimal with her lock-style pendant on gold chains

Image: Kriti Sanon instagram

Colourful Pendants

Colourful pendants add some cool vibes to your look and that’s why we want to steal these layered necklaces from Disha Patani!

Image: Disha Patani instagram

Layered Diamond necklace

Sophisticated and elegant, a layered diamond necklace is perfect for taking things up a notch and Kiara Advani agrees with us

Image: Lakshmi Lehr instagram

Charm Necklaces

Charm layered necklaces are forever cool and Janhvi’s accessory here has our hearts!

Image: Jahnvi Kapoor Instagram

Silver Necklace

Kareena Kapoor showed us how to up the accessory game by opting for a statement silver layered necklace

Image: Tanya Ghavri instagram

Multi-layered Jadau

Madhuri Dixit gave us a cue on how to let the jewellery take centre stage by wearing her fusion outfit with a multi-layered jadau necklace

Image: Ami Patel instagram

Shell Chokers

Quirky and fun, shell chokers with golden chain necklaces never fail to impress us and Sonakshi Sinha shows how! 

Image: Sonakshi Sinha instagram

