Lea Michele’s Fashionable Looks

Arpita Sarkar

FEB 05, 2023

FASHION

Image: Getty Images

Pink Dress

Lea Michele looks simply amazing in this light pink dress

Image: Getty Images

Off-Shoulder

Lea Michele looks chic and gorgeous in this off-shoulder black satin gown featuring puffy sleeves

Image: Getty Images

Lea Michele looks stylish and modern in this amazing thigh-high slit gown and metallic heels

Green Gown

Image: Getty Images

Lea Michele looks gorgeous sporting this red gown with dramatic sleeves 

Emmys Look

Image: Getty Images

Lea Michele looks cute and classic in this green printed pleated halter dress

Halter Dress

Image: Getty Images

Lea Michele looks bold and chic in this turtleneck top and leather skirt

Leather Skirt

Image: Getty Images

Lea Michele knows how to steal the red carpet and she does so by wearing this gorgeous sleeveless long black gown along with stunning emerald earrings

Black Gown

Image: Getty Images

Lea Michele’s look in this short silky green dress is perfect for a party 

Deep V-Neck

Image: Getty Images

Lea Michele looks sweet and cute in this black and white two piece dress 

Two-Piece Dress

