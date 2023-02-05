Lea Michele’s Fashionable Looks
pinkvilla
Arpita Sarkar
FEB 05, 2023
FASHION
Image: Getty Images
Pink Dress
Lea Michele looks simply amazing in this light pink dress
Image: Getty Images
Off-Shoulder
Lea Michele looks chic and gorgeous in this off-shoulder black satin gown featuring puffy sleeves
Natalie Portman’s Fashion Choices
Jake Gyllenhaal’s Dapper Looks
Image: Getty Images
Lea Michele looks stylish and modern in this amazing thigh-high slit gown and metallic heels
Green Gown
Image: Getty Images
Lea Michele looks gorgeous sporting this red gown with dramatic sleeves
Emmys Look
Image: Getty Images
Lea Michele looks cute and classic in this green printed pleated halter dress
Halter Dress
Image: Getty Images
Lea Michele looks bold and chic in this turtleneck top and leather skirt
Leather Skirt
Image: Getty Images
Lea Michele knows how to steal the red carpet and she does so by wearing this gorgeous sleeveless long black gown along with stunning emerald earrings
Black Gown
Image: Getty Images
Lea Michele’s look in this short silky green dress is perfect for a party
Deep V-Neck
Image: Getty Images
Lea Michele looks sweet and cute in this black and white two piece dress
Two-Piece Dress
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.