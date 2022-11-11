Heading 3

Learn winter fashion from celebs

                  pinkvilla 

Lubna
Khan

Nov 11, 2022

FASHION

Image: Parineeti Chopra Instagram

Parineeti Chopra keeps it simple as she opts for a classic leather jacket look.

Parineeti Chopra

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Katrina serves major winter fashion inspiration in this high-neck red sweater. The black beanie looks cool too!

Katrina Kaif

Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram

Priyanka Chopra is acing winter fashion in this gorgeous sweater dress, layered with a trench coat.

Priyanka Chopra

Image: Nayantara Parikh

Attending weddings during winters? Take notes from Sonam Kapoor, who amped up her ethnic game by layering a statement jacket over her gorgeous saree.

Sonam Kapoor

Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram

Khushi Kapoor has a strong fashion game, and she looked absolutely stunning as she paired a white shirt dress with an oversized sweater.

Khushi Kapoor

Image: Malaika Arora Instagram

Malaika is serving major winter fashion inspiration in this white turtleneck paired with a plaid blazer.

Malaika Arora

Image: Athiya Shetty Instagram

Bomber jackets are a winter wardrobe staple you need to add to your collection!

Athiya Shetty

Image: Disha Patani Instagram

Disha Patani looks stunning in a grey sweatshirt and pants. It’s simple yet effortlessly stylish!

Disha Patani

Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram

Kareena keeps her winter look chic as she opts for a puffer jacket by Prada and pairs it with leather bottoms!

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Image: Anushka Sharma's Instagram

We’re loving Anushka Sharma’s effortless look! The actress opted for a plain white tee, and layered it with a printed statement jacket.

Anushka Sharma

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here