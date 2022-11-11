Learn winter fashion from celebs
Image: Parineeti Chopra Instagram
Parineeti Chopra keeps it simple as she opts for a classic leather jacket look.
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Katrina serves major winter fashion inspiration in this high-neck red sweater. The black beanie looks cool too!
Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram
Priyanka Chopra is acing winter fashion in this gorgeous sweater dress, layered with a trench coat.
Image: Nayantara Parikh
Attending weddings during winters? Take notes from Sonam Kapoor, who amped up her ethnic game by layering a statement jacket over her gorgeous saree.
Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram
Khushi Kapoor has a strong fashion game, and she looked absolutely stunning as she paired a white shirt dress with an oversized sweater.
Image: Malaika Arora Instagram
Malaika is serving major winter fashion inspiration in this white turtleneck paired with a plaid blazer.
Image: Athiya Shetty Instagram
Bomber jackets are a winter wardrobe staple you need to add to your collection!
Image: Disha Patani Instagram
Disha Patani looks stunning in a grey sweatshirt and pants. It’s simple yet effortlessly stylish!
Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram
Kareena keeps her winter look chic as she opts for a puffer jacket by Prada and pairs it with leather bottoms!
Image: Anushka Sharma's Instagram
We’re loving Anushka Sharma’s effortless look! The actress opted for a plain white tee, and layered it with a printed statement jacket.
