Rishika Shah

April 21, 2022

Lehenga color to don based on your Zodiac

Aries - Red

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Red is the perfect colour for the enigmatic Arian bride or bridesmaid. It brings out the excitement and assertion of a fire sign bride and enhances her passion

Just like the lush pastures the Bull resides in, green represents growth, and Taurus is a sign of absolute progress. This colour will bring her closer to her element, Earth

Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram

Taurus - Green

With yellow around a Gemini, everything seems easier with increased clarity. A colour that will make the Gemini bride or bridesmaid glow

Image: Tanya Ghavri Instagram

Gemini - Yellow

Bright silvers bring out the challenge accepting nature of a Cancer. Moreover, the colour silver resembles purity and delivers an untouchable state of bliss

Video: Tanya Ghavri Instagram

Cancer - Silver

Leo - Gold

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

A shimmering gold lehenga will empower a Leo woman’s warm heart and strengthen her positive spirit

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

A natural ivory shade helps keep a Virgo grounded and focused on continuous growth, with stability and support for oneself

Virgo - Ivory

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Pinks help open up a Libra woman’s heart and soften her presence. Not just calming, they help create a likeable presence of a Libra bride’s personality

Libra - Pink

Image: Manish Malhotra Instagram

Purple is marked by flexibility, adaptability and optimism. Purple will act as the best colour to express Scorpion women’s nature to the last detail

Scorpio - Purple

Image: Tanya Ghavri Instagram

For a Sagittarius woman, orange is a colour that will trigger a sense of dynamism, stimulation and confidence to take on any challenge

Sagittarius - Orange

Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram

For the earthen Capricorn brides, stability and a strong emotional state are all the ideal personality traits. And the colour brown offers just that!

Capricorn - Brown

Image: Poonam Damania Instagram

For Aquarian women, blue is a quintessential benefactor. It will put them in a placid and tranquil state, improving their confidence and expression

Aquarius - Blue

Image: Kiara Advani Instagram

Pastel green is a serene colour that brings out Piscean’s understanding and nurturing nature and helps them connect with their subconscious desires

Pisces - Pastel Green

