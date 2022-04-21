Fashion
Lehenga color to don based on your Zodiac
Aries - Red
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Red is the perfect colour for the enigmatic Arian bride or bridesmaid. It brings out the excitement and assertion of a fire sign bride and enhances her passion
Just like the lush pastures the Bull resides in, green represents growth, and Taurus is a sign of absolute progress. This colour will bring her closer to her element, Earth
Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram
Taurus - Green
With yellow around a Gemini, everything seems easier with increased clarity. A colour that will make the Gemini bride or bridesmaid glow
Image: Tanya Ghavri Instagram
Gemini - Yellow
Bright silvers bring out the challenge accepting nature of a Cancer. Moreover, the colour silver resembles purity and delivers an untouchable state of bliss
Video: Tanya Ghavri Instagram
Cancer - Silver
Leo - Gold
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
A shimmering gold lehenga will empower a Leo woman’s warm heart and strengthen her positive spirit
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
A natural ivory shade helps keep a Virgo grounded and focused on continuous growth, with stability and support for oneself
Virgo - Ivory
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Pinks help open up a Libra woman’s heart and soften her presence. Not just calming, they help create a likeable presence of a Libra bride’s personality
Libra - Pink
Image: Manish Malhotra Instagram
Purple is marked by flexibility, adaptability and optimism. Purple will act as the best colour to express Scorpion women’s nature to the last detail
Scorpio - Purple
Image: Tanya Ghavri Instagram
For a Sagittarius woman, orange is a colour that will trigger a sense of dynamism, stimulation and confidence to take on any challenge
Sagittarius - Orange
Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram
For the earthen Capricorn brides, stability and a strong emotional state are all the ideal personality traits. And the colour brown offers just that!
Capricorn - Brown
Image: Poonam Damania Instagram
For Aquarian women, blue is a quintessential benefactor. It will put them in a placid and tranquil state, improving their confidence and expression
Aquarius - Blue
Image: Kiara Advani Instagram
Pastel green is a serene colour that brings out Piscean’s understanding and nurturing nature and helps them connect with their subconscious desires
Pisces - Pastel Green
