MAY 12, 2023
Lehenga trends you need to know in 2023
Image: Helly Shah Instagram
It's time to ditch the dupatta and let your hands free. In these trending designs, either a composition is attached to the lehenga or a piece of fabric dangles over the shoulder and does the job of a dupatta
Ditch the dupatta
Image: Manish Malhotra Instagram
Statement blouses are going to be a rage this year. From puffs to frills to long capes, these trendy blouses change the lehenga look
Blouses
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Tone-on-tone
Be ready to make a statement with matching embellishments and embroidery. You'll get to see a lot of threadwork, beadwork and sequin work in this tone-on-tone trend
Image: Hina Khan Instagram
Capes are here to add more elegance and drama to the entire lehenga look. Also, they are the best replacements for dupattas
Capes
Image: Pexels
The color of your lehenga should complement your skin tone and the overall wedding theme. Traditional bridal colors such as red, maroon and pink are popular choices
Consider the color
Image: Alanna Panday Instagram
Chikankari lehenga makes a perfect pick for various occasions.You can wear these beautiful lehengas for pre-wedding ceremonies or on your wedding day
Chikankari
Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram
Off-the-shoulder lehengas are not new, but they have consistently endured their place among the trend lists for years
Off-shoulder
Image: Manish Malhotra Instagram
You can opt for pastel shades or bold colors as it continues to rule the trend list
Deep red
Image: Pexels
This trend features a long, trailing head veil paired with a floor-touching dupatta over the lehenga
Double dupatta lehenga
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Floral designs and digital print designs are some of the minimalist bridal printed lehenga trends of 2023
Printed lehengas
