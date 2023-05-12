Heading 3

                  pinkvilla 

Jiya Surana

Fashion

MAY 12, 2023

Lehenga trends you need to know in 2023

Image: Helly Shah Instagram 

It's time to ditch the dupatta and let your hands free. In these trending designs, either a composition is attached to the lehenga or a piece of fabric dangles over the shoulder and does the job of a dupatta

Ditch the dupatta 

Image: Manish Malhotra Instagram 

Statement blouses are going to be a rage this year. From puffs to frills to long capes, these trendy blouses change the lehenga look

Blouses 

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Tone-on-tone 

Be ready to make a statement with matching embellishments and embroidery. You'll get to see a lot of threadwork, beadwork and sequin work in this tone-on-tone trend

Image: Hina Khan Instagram 

Capes are here to add more elegance and drama to the entire lehenga look. Also, they are the best replacements for dupattas

Capes 

Image: Pexels

The color of your lehenga should complement your skin tone and the overall wedding theme. Traditional bridal colors such as red, maroon and pink are popular choices 

Consider the color

Image: Alanna Panday Instagram

Chikankari lehenga makes a perfect pick for various occasions.You can wear these beautiful lehengas for pre-wedding ceremonies or on your wedding day

Chikankari

Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram

Off-the-shoulder lehengas are not new, but they have consistently endured their place among the trend lists for years

Off-shoulder 

Image: Manish Malhotra Instagram 

You can opt for pastel shades or bold colors as it continues to rule the trend list

Deep red 

Image: Pexels 

This trend features a long, trailing head veil paired with a floor-touching dupatta over the lehenga

Double dupatta lehenga

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram 

Floral designs and digital print designs are some of the minimalist bridal printed lehenga trends of 2023

Printed lehengas

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here