Lehengas to steal from Jannat Zubair

                  pinkvilla 

Arushi Srivastava

Fashion

FEB 28, 2023

Source- Jannat Zubair Instagram

Jannat Zubair’s look in the gorgeous lehenga is a lesson on floral fashion

Pretty in florals

Source- Jannat Zubair Instagram

The actress made our hearts skip a beat as she made her mark in a custom white sequin work lehenga

Glam in white

Source- Smile Please

Taking desi millennial style a notch higher, Jannat rocked a beautiful gota work lehenga with flawless makeup

Gota patti work

Source- Jzee Video and Pictures

Jannat looked radiant in a floral blouse and flared skirt with plain blue dupatta

Fabulous in blue

Source- Jannat Zubair Instagram

Her lavender lehenga with embellished mirror-work served is an ideal inspiration for grand wedding festivities

Embellished lehenga

Source- Jannat Zubair Instagram

The Tu Aashiqui actress went all-out with her ethnic look as she decked herself up in a striking shimmery silver lehenga

Shimmery star

Source- Tanmay Mainkar

Jannat switched up her fashion game in the white and golden lehenga with all over embroidery

Pristine beauty

Source- Tanmay Mainkar

She taught us a thing or two about contemporary ethnic fashion as she posed in a blue lehenga

Princess in blue

Source- Jannat Zubair Instagram

Serving us with a swoon-worthy desi look of the season, Jannat looked radiant in a fully embellished lehenga

Like a dream

