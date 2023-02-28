Lehengas to steal from Jannat Zubair
Arushi Srivastava
Fashion
FEB 28, 2023
Source- Jannat Zubair Instagram
Jannat Zubair’s look in the gorgeous lehenga is a lesson on floral fashion
Pretty in florals
Source- Jannat Zubair Instagram
The actress made our hearts skip a beat as she made her mark in a custom white sequin work lehenga
Glam in white
Source- Smile Please
Taking desi millennial style a notch higher, Jannat rocked a beautiful gota work lehenga with flawless makeup
Gota patti work
Source- Jzee Video and Pictures
Jannat looked radiant in a floral blouse and flared skirt with plain blue dupatta
Fabulous in blue
Source- Jannat Zubair Instagram
Her lavender lehenga with embellished mirror-work served is an ideal inspiration for grand wedding festivities
Embellished lehenga
Source- Jannat Zubair Instagram
The Tu Aashiqui actress went all-out with her ethnic look as she decked herself up in a striking shimmery silver lehenga
Shimmery star
Source- Tanmay Mainkar
Jannat switched up her fashion game in the white and golden lehenga with all over embroidery
Pristine beauty
Source- Tanmay Mainkar
She taught us a thing or two about contemporary ethnic fashion as she posed in a blue lehenga
Princess in blue
Source- Jannat Zubair Instagram
Serving us with a swoon-worthy desi look of the season, Jannat looked radiant in a fully embellished lehenga
Like a dream
