Neenaz Akhtar 

Fashion

MAY 27, 2023

Lehengas to steal from Kiara Advani

Image: Manish Malhotra World Instagram 

Kiara Advani looked elegant yet playful in an off-white chikankari lehenga paired with a golden yellow dupatta 

Bridal Affair

Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram


She looked majestic in a peach-hued lehenga embellished with sequins and feathers 

Festive Look

Image: Pinkvilla Lifestyle Instagram

Desi Kudi 


Kiara dazzled in a multicolour Parsi and mirror work lehenga by Sawan Gandhi

Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram

Her ethnic avatar in a bright yellow Monika Nidhii lehenga is on point

Gorgeous 

Image: Lakshmi Lehr instagram

She looked summer-ready in a floral-print Anita Dongre lehenga 

Summer-ready In Florals 

Image: Eka Lakhani instagram 

She redefined elegance in a chevron-print monochrome lehenga 

Elegance Redefined 

Image: Kiara Advani instagram

She went all-out in an embellished pastel pink and blue lehenga 

Pastel Love 

Image: Kiara Advani Instagram 

The Kabir Singh star looked breath-taking in a heavily embellished pink lehenga

Pretty In Pink 

Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram 

Kiara looked stunning in a black cocktail lehenga by SVA By Sonam & Paras Modi

Beauty In Black 

She aced a fuss-free wedding look in a black Anamika Khanna lehenga 

Contemporary
Touch 

Image: Kiara Advani Instagram

