Neenaz Akhtar
Fashion
MAY 27, 2023
Lehengas to steal from Kiara Advani
Image: Manish Malhotra World Instagram
Kiara Advani looked elegant yet playful in an off-white chikankari lehenga paired with a golden yellow dupatta
Bridal Affair
Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram
She looked majestic in a peach-hued lehenga embellished with sequins and feathers
Festive Look
Image: Pinkvilla Lifestyle Instagram
Desi Kudi
Kiara dazzled in a multicolour Parsi and mirror work lehenga by Sawan Gandhi
Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram
Her ethnic avatar in a bright yellow Monika Nidhii lehenga is on point
Gorgeous
Image: Lakshmi Lehr instagram
She looked summer-ready in a floral-print Anita Dongre lehenga
Summer-ready In Florals
Image: Eka Lakhani instagram
She redefined elegance in a chevron-print monochrome lehenga
Elegance Redefined
Image: Kiara Advani instagram
She went all-out in an embellished pastel pink and blue lehenga
Pastel Love
Image: Kiara Advani Instagram
The Kabir Singh star looked breath-taking in a heavily embellished pink lehenga
Pretty In Pink
Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram
Kiara looked stunning in a black cocktail lehenga by SVA By Sonam & Paras Modi
Beauty In Black
She aced a fuss-free wedding look in a black Anamika Khanna lehenga
Contemporary
Touch
Image: Kiara Advani Instagram
