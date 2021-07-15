by actresses
lehengas worn
Light-hued July 15, 2021
Kareena Kapoor Khan gave us two classic looks in soft-toned palettes. She looked regal in this ivory white lehenga by Narjis
Kareena Kapoor made us stop and stare in a lovely pastel number adorned with intricate ivory floral embroidery
For the wedding festivities of Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra, Tara Sutaria was decked up in a milky white and soft gold lehenga, and a statement choker and matching earrings
Kiara Advani wore two different lehengas in subtle shades. First, she wore a dual-toned pastel lehenga with a statement necklace
And then she picked out an ivory white lehenga with fine embellishments all over
Soft pink is a favourite shade in Ananya Panday’s desi wardrobe. She wore a pastel wonder by Amit Aggarwal in the same colour and showed us how it’s done!
For a wedding, Ananya chose to wear a beautiful cream lehenga with mirror work by designer Abhinav Mishra
Malaika Arora toned things down in a lovely metallic ice-blue lehenga created by Manish Malhotra
Anushka Sharma’s pale blush-pink bridal lehenga by Sabyasachi remains one of our all-time favourites!
Kriti Sanon looked like a princess in this beige Shyamal & Bhumika creation that was replete with intricate embellishments
