Lily Collins' style moments

Image: Getty Images

Valentino Minidress

For one of her recent red carpet outings, Lily Collins wore this stunning Valentino white crystal bow-embellished minidress

Image: Getty Images

Lily Collins can rock any outfit with style and this Brandon Maxwell green shirt dress is definitely one of them

Shirt Dress

Image: Getty Images

For the premiere of Emily in Paris Season 3, Lily Collins wore a custom-designed Saint Laurent brown front-tie cutout gown

Cutout Dress

Image: Getty Images

Lily Collins stunned in a rose-printed Dior skirt, lace top and Christian Louboutin platforms on the red carpet at the 2022 Academy Museum Gala

Academy Gala

Image: Getty Images

For one of her outings, Lily wore a navy and green plaid corset-style top with a matching oversize bow and floor-length train

Dramatic Bow

Image: Getty Images

Lily Collins cut a fashionable figure as she attended an event sporting this chic faux leather dress

Faux Leather Dress

Image: Getty Images

Lily Collins made heads turn sporting this blue peplum blazer with an asymmetric wrap-detail mini skirt and nude colour corset top

Peplum Blazer

Image: Getty Images

Lily Collins attended the premiere of Windfall wearing a plunging pinstripe suit with a belt and stunning black pumps

Pinstripe Suit

Image: Getty Images

Lily Collins attended a red carpet event sporting a mustard yellow gown with a semi-sheer skirt adorned with lavender and emerald crystals

Semi Sheer Skirt

Image: Getty Images

The Emily in Paris star wore a ruffled white gown trailed by a floor-sweeping train at the 2019 Met Gala

Met Gala

