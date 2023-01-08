Lily Collins' style moments
Image: Getty Images
Valentino Minidress
For one of her recent red carpet outings, Lily Collins wore this stunning Valentino white crystal bow-embellished minidress
Image: Getty Images
Lily Collins can rock any outfit with style and this Brandon Maxwell green shirt dress is definitely one of them
Shirt Dress
Image: Getty Images
For the premiere of Emily in Paris Season 3, Lily Collins wore a custom-designed Saint Laurent brown front-tie cutout gown
Cutout Dress
Image: Getty Images
Lily Collins stunned in a rose-printed Dior skirt, lace top and Christian Louboutin platforms on the red carpet at the 2022 Academy Museum Gala
Academy Gala
Image: Getty Images
For one of her outings, Lily wore a navy and green plaid corset-style top with a matching oversize bow and floor-length train
Dramatic Bow
Image: Getty Images
Lily Collins cut a fashionable figure as she attended an event sporting this chic faux leather dress
Faux Leather Dress
Image: Getty Images
Lily Collins made heads turn sporting this blue peplum blazer with an asymmetric wrap-detail mini skirt and nude colour corset top
Peplum Blazer
Image: Getty Images
Lily Collins attended the premiere of Windfall wearing a plunging pinstripe suit with a belt and stunning black pumps
Pinstripe Suit
Image: Getty Images
Lily Collins attended a red carpet event sporting a mustard yellow gown with a semi-sheer skirt adorned with lavender and emerald crystals
Semi Sheer Skirt
Image: Getty Images
The Emily in Paris star wore a ruffled white gown trailed by a floor-sweeping train at the 2019 Met Gala
Met Gala
