Lindsay Lohan's iconic looks
Surabhi Redkar
JAN 12, 2023
FASHION
Image: Getty Images
Lace Crop Tee
Back in 2004, Lindsay Lohan rocked a rather trendy look as she wore this black lace crop top along with denims
Image: Getty Images
Lindsay Lohan made loungewear stylish even before it became a thing and this velvet tracksuit she wore in 2002 proves that
Velvet Tracksuit
Image: Getty Images
Lindsay Lohan made a head-turning appearance at a fundraiser as she wore a green dress with a plunging neckline and sheer side panels
Green Dress
Image: Getty Images
Lindsay Lohan wore this stunning shimmery dress while attending the 2019 Ali Forney Center Gala in New York
Dazzling Look
Image: Getty Images
Lindsay Lohan attended her first Vanity Fair Oscar party in 2006 wearing this Versace gown with a long train
Versace Gown
Image: Getty Images
Lindsay Lohan attended the 2007 Met Gala sporting a black gown with a keyhole neckline and looked stunning as always
Met Gala
Image: Getty Images
Lindsay Lohan rocked curtain bangs back in the day when she attended an event
Hair Transformation
Image: Getty Images
At the recently held premiere of her film Falling for Christmas, Lindsay Lohan wore a gown with a floral print
Floral Print
Image: Getty Images
Lindsay Lohan wore a black hooded dress back in 2010 as she attended Golden Globes After-Party
Hooded Dress
Image: Getty Images
Lindsay Lohan attended the Venice Film Festival in 2006 sporting a flowy white gown and looked angelic in the same
Venice Look
