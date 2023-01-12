Heading 3

Lindsay Lohan's iconic looks

Surabhi Redkar

JAN 12, 2023

Image: Getty Images

Lace Crop Tee

Back in 2004, Lindsay Lohan rocked a rather trendy look as she wore this black lace crop top along with denims

Image: Getty Images

Lindsay Lohan made loungewear stylish even before it became a thing and this velvet tracksuit she wore in 2002 proves that

Velvet Tracksuit

Image: Getty Images

Lindsay Lohan made a head-turning appearance at a fundraiser as she wore a green dress with a plunging neckline and sheer side panels

Green Dress

Image: Getty Images

Lindsay Lohan wore this stunning shimmery dress while attending the 2019 Ali Forney Center Gala in New York

Dazzling Look

Image: Getty Images

Lindsay Lohan attended her first Vanity Fair Oscar party in 2006 wearing this Versace gown with a long train

Versace Gown

Image: Getty Images

Lindsay Lohan attended the 2007 Met Gala sporting a black gown with a keyhole neckline and looked stunning as always

Met Gala

Image: Getty Images

Lindsay Lohan rocked curtain bangs back in the day when she attended an event

Hair Transformation

Image: Getty Images

At the recently held premiere of her film Falling for Christmas, Lindsay Lohan wore a gown with a floral print

Floral Print

Image: Getty Images

Lindsay Lohan wore a black hooded dress back in 2010 as she attended Golden Globes After-Party

Hooded Dress

Image: Getty Images

Lindsay Lohan attended the Venice Film Festival in 2006 sporting a flowy white gown and looked angelic in the same

Venice Look

