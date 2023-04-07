APRIL 07, 2023
Lip shade ideas from Alia Bhatt
Source: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Alia Bhatt’s love for nude lip shades is no secret. She posed in a pastel yellow pantsuit and applied a nude lip shade to complete her look
Nude lip shade
Source: Alia Bhatt Instagram
She looks gorgeous with this crimson red shade on. It has a velvety texture to it which makes her look fabulous
Bold in red
This matte pink lip color on a traditional green ensemble looks inspirational
Source: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Pretty in pink
She sported one of her best outfits on Koffee with Karan with a nude lipstick on. She used a rosy-mauve shade lip-liner to finish things off
Source: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Classy look
Source: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Wedding look
At her wedding she wore a sublime ivory outfit with a subtle makeup look which made her look like a dream. For her lips, she used a matte lip shade which matched her natural skin tone
Alia Bhatt is a sucker for minimalist fashion and beauty trends. She completed this look with a glossy brown lip color
Source: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Glossy brown lip
Alia sports a stunning makeup look with a deep pink shade on her lips featuring an ultra-matte texture
Source: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Deep pink
She exudes grace in this monochrome look featuring a coral lip shade
Source: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Orange
She aced this floral look with a pink lipstick shade
Source: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Floral look
In this glossy makeup look, her lips have a touch of sheer nude with a pearl-like texture
Source: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Glossy
