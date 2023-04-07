Heading 3

Arjun Gupta

Beauty

APRIL 07, 2023

Lip shade ideas from Alia Bhatt

Source: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Alia Bhatt’s love for nude lip shades is no secret. She posed in a pastel yellow pantsuit and applied a nude lip shade to complete her look

Nude lip shade

Source: Alia Bhatt Instagram

She looks gorgeous with this crimson red shade on. It has a velvety texture to it which makes her look fabulous 

Bold in red

This matte pink lip color on a traditional green ensemble looks inspirational

Source: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Pretty in pink

She sported one of her best outfits on Koffee with Karan with a nude lipstick on. She used a rosy-mauve shade lip-liner to finish things off

Source: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Classy look

Source: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Wedding look

At her wedding she wore a sublime ivory outfit with a subtle makeup look which made her look like a dream. For her lips, she used a matte lip shade which matched her natural skin tone

Alia Bhatt is a sucker for minimalist fashion and beauty trends. She completed this look with a glossy brown lip color 

Source: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Glossy brown lip

Alia sports a stunning makeup look with a deep pink shade on her lips featuring an ultra-matte texture

Source: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Deep pink

She exudes grace in this monochrome look featuring a coral lip shade

Source: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Orange

She aced this floral look with a pink lipstick shade

Source: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Floral look

In this glossy makeup look, her lips have a touch of sheer nude with a pearl-like texture

Source: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Glossy

