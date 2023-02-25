Lipstick shades ft. Priyanka Choudhary
Arushi Srivastava
Fashion
FEB 25, 2023
Source- Priyanka Choudhary Instagram
Priyanka Choudhary is a style queen in a white short dress and purple lipstick
Slaying in purple
Source- Priyanka Choudhary Instagram
Priyanka looks like a diva in a black blazer dress and maroon lipstick
Berry shade
Source- Priyanka Choudhary Instagram
The Bigg Boss 16 fame looks fashionable in a white sweater and orange long skirt paired with orange lipstick
Orange hue
Source- Priyanka Choudhary Instagram
Priyanka flaunts a perfect contrast as she pairs a blue saree with a red lipstick
Charmer in red
Source- Priyanka Choudhary Instagram
The Udaariyaan actress aced the nude shade trend as she paired it with Rajasthani print kurta set
Nude shade
Source- Priyanka Choudhary Instagram
Priyanka is catching everyone’s attention with her chocolate brown lipstick paired with red top and denims
Chocolate brown
Source- Priyanka Choudhary Instagram
The stylish diva is winning hearts with her simple look in a kurta set and light pink lipstick
Powder pink
Source- Priyanka Choudhary Instagram
Take cues from the actress to ace mauve lipstick shade from western to Indian look in a blink
Mauve lipstick
Source- Priyanka Choudhary Instagram
Priyanka looks truly sensational as she lay on bed wearing a maroon loose fit sweater with a matching lipstick
Maroon
