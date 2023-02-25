Heading 3

Lipstick shades ft. Priyanka Choudhary

Priyanka Choudhary is a style queen in a white short dress and purple lipstick

Slaying in purple

Priyanka looks like a diva in a black blazer dress and maroon lipstick

Berry shade

The Bigg Boss 16 fame looks fashionable in a white sweater and orange long skirt paired with orange lipstick

Orange hue

Priyanka flaunts a perfect contrast as she pairs a blue saree with a red lipstick

Charmer in red 

The Udaariyaan actress aced the nude shade trend as she paired it with Rajasthani print kurta set

Nude shade

Priyanka is catching everyone’s attention with her chocolate brown lipstick paired with red top and denims

Chocolate brown

The stylish diva is winning hearts with her simple look in a kurta set and light pink lipstick

Powder pink

Take cues from the actress to ace mauve lipstick shade from western to Indian look in a blink

Mauve lipstick

Priyanka looks truly sensational as she lay on bed wearing a maroon loose fit sweater with a matching lipstick

Maroon 

