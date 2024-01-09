pinkvilla
Priyanshi Shah
Fashion
JANUARY 09, 2024
Lipstick shades trends in 2024
Image: Freepik
Gentle pastel pinks give a subtle, nostalgic vibe, making a delicate yet impactful beauty statement
Pastel Pinks
Image: Freepik
Deep violet is a bold choice, expressing individuality with its regal versatility and adventurous spirit
Deep Violet
Image: Freepik
Rustic browns return, inspired by nature, offering warm, grounding shades for an eco-conscious beauty choice
Rustic Browns
Image: Freepik
Metallic bronze adds futuristic shimmer, bringing glamour to the lips with a warm, modern touch
Metallic Bronze
Image: Freepik
Ruby Red stays timeless, gaining a modern twist for a confident and sophisticated classic look
Ruby Red
Image: Freepik
Lush Berry
Berry shades evolve with a blush tone, giving a natural, youthful glow that enhances natural beauty
Image: Freepik
Dark teal brings a moody, mysterious vibe, making a sophisticated statement for a contemporary look
Dark Teal
Image: Freepik
Sheer coral is back for a chic, lightweight option, providing a flattering touch for various skin tones
Sheer Coral
Image: Freepik
Electric orange is vibrant and energetic, making a bold statement for those embracing avant-garde style
Electric Orange
Image: Freepik
Tinted balms are minimal and nourishing, offering a hint of color with skincare benefits in line with a simple beauty approach
Tinted Balm
