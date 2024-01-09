Heading 3

Lipstick shades trends in 2024

Gentle pastel pinks give a subtle, nostalgic vibe, making a delicate yet impactful beauty statement

Pastel Pinks

Deep violet is a bold choice, expressing individuality with its regal versatility and adventurous spirit

Deep Violet

Rustic browns return, inspired by nature, offering warm, grounding shades for an eco-conscious beauty choice

Rustic Browns

Metallic bronze adds futuristic shimmer, bringing glamour to the lips with a warm, modern touch

Metallic Bronze

Ruby Red stays timeless, gaining a modern twist for a confident and sophisticated classic look

Ruby Red

Lush Berry 

Berry shades evolve with a blush tone, giving a natural, youthful glow that enhances natural beauty

Dark teal brings a moody, mysterious vibe, making a sophisticated statement for a contemporary look

Dark Teal 

Sheer coral is back for a chic, lightweight option, providing a flattering touch for various skin tones

Sheer Coral

Electric orange is vibrant and energetic, making a bold statement for those embracing avant-garde style

Electric Orange

Tinted balms are minimal and nourishing, offering a hint of color with skincare benefits in line with a simple beauty approach

Tinted Balm

