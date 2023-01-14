Lisa Marie Presley's Punk Fashion
Image: Getty Images
Mesh Dress
Lisa Marie Presley had a liking for black outfits and this mesh dress is an example of that
Image: Getty Images
Fedora Style
Lisa Marie Presley sported an amazing black fedora with a matching hat during her appearance at CMT Music Awards
Image: Getty Images
Lisa Marie Presley once wore black overalls for her album's promotional event with cool sneakers
Black Overalls
Image: Getty Images
Lisa Marie Presley wore a black gown with a cape at the Golden Globe Awards in 2005
Caped Gown
Image: Getty Images
Lisa Marie Presley sported pink streaks and matching eye shadow with an all-black outfit for an event
Pink Streaks
Image: Getty Images
Lisa Marie Presley rocked an embroidered patchwork denim jacket during a 2003 performance
Embroidered Jacket
Image: Getty Images
Lisa Marie Presley picked a black sequinned dress during one of her 2005 performances in New York
Sequinned Dress
Image: Getty Images
This cool blue jacket was sported by Lisa Marie Presley on MTV's Total Request Live in 2003
Blue Jacket
Image: Getty Images
Lisa Marie Presley donned black leather pants and a matching tie-up shirt during one of her fashion outings
Leather Pants
