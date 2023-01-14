Heading 3

Lisa Marie Presley's Punk Fashion 

Image: Getty Images

Mesh Dress

Lisa Marie Presley had a liking for black outfits and this mesh dress is an example of that

Image: Getty Images

Fedora Style

Lisa Marie Presley sported an amazing black fedora with a matching hat during her appearance at CMT Music Awards

Image: Getty Images

Lisa Marie Presley once wore black overalls for her album's promotional event with cool sneakers

Black Overalls

Image: Getty Images

Lisa Marie Presley wore a black gown with a cape at the Golden Globe Awards in 2005

Caped Gown

Image: Getty Images

Lisa Marie Presley sported pink streaks and matching eye shadow with an all-black outfit for an event

Pink Streaks

Image: Getty Images

Lisa Marie Presley rocked an embroidered patchwork denim jacket during a 2003 performance

Embroidered Jacket

Image: Getty Images

Lisa Marie Presley picked a black sequinned dress during one of her 2005 performances in New York

Sequinned Dress

Image: Getty Images

This cool blue jacket was sported by Lisa Marie Presley on MTV's Total Request Live in 2003

Blue Jacket

Image: Getty Images

Lisa Marie Presley donned black leather pants and a matching tie-up shirt during one of her fashion outings

Leather Pants

