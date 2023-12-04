Heading 3

Long-lasting makeup tips

Begin your makeup routine with a fresh face to help your makeup to look better and last longer

Start with a Clean Face

Apply a primer before makeup to create a smooth base, making your foundation and other products stay in place throughout the day

Use Primer

Opt for a long-wearing foundation to ensure your makeup stays put and looks fresh for hours

Choose Long-Lasting Foundation

Dusting a bit of translucent powder over your makeup helps absorb excess oil and keeps everything in place

Set with Translucent Powder

Pick waterproof mascara and eyeliner for smudge-free eyes that stay defined from morning to night

Waterproof Eye Products

Apply cream blush first and set it with a matching powder blush to give your cheeks a rosy glow that lasts

Layer Cream and Powder Blush

Use a clear brow gel to set your eyebrows and keep them neatly in place throughout the day

Set Your Eyebrows

Choose a long-wearing lipstick or lip stain for vibrant lips that stay colorful all day

Long-Lasting Lip Color

Keep blotting papers handy to absorb excess oil without disturbing your makeup

Carry Blotting Papers

Finish your makeup routine with a setting spray to lock in your look and keep everything fresh until you decide to take it off

Setting Spray Finale

