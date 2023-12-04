pinkvilla
Priyanshi Shah
Fashion
December 04, 2023
Long-lasting makeup tips
Begin your makeup routine with a fresh face to help your makeup to look better and last longer
Start with a Clean Face
Apply a primer before makeup to create a smooth base, making your foundation and other products stay in place throughout the day
Use Primer
Opt for a long-wearing foundation to ensure your makeup stays put and looks fresh for hours
Choose Long-Lasting Foundation
Dusting a bit of translucent powder over your makeup helps absorb excess oil and keeps everything in place
Set with Translucent Powder
Pick waterproof mascara and eyeliner for smudge-free eyes that stay defined from morning to night
Waterproof Eye Products
Apply cream blush first and set it with a matching powder blush to give your cheeks a rosy glow that lasts
Layer Cream and Powder Blush
Use a clear brow gel to set your eyebrows and keep them neatly in place throughout the day
Set Your Eyebrows
Choose a long-wearing lipstick or lip stain for vibrant lips that stay colorful all day
Long-Lasting Lip Color
Keep blotting papers handy to absorb excess oil without disturbing your makeup
Carry Blotting Papers
Finish your makeup routine with a setting spray to lock in your look and keep everything fresh until you decide to take it off
Setting Spray Finale
