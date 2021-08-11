A look at Taylor Swift’s glam style game

August 11, 2021

At the AMAs 2019, Taylor Swift strutted down the red carpet in a shimmery emerald green dress by Julien Macdonald and looked like she could show you incredible things!

credits: getty images

And later for her AMAs 2019 performance, Taylor slipped into a glitzy bodysuit which featured a dazzling gold belt on it

credits: getty images

When she arrived at the ACM Awards to perform her song ‘Betty’, she was seen in a maroon sequin glitter turtleneck top and beige pants

credits: getty images

Dressed like she could make all the tables turn, Taylor Swift looked stunning in a mini dress replete with vertical sequin stripes in black, white and gold

credits: getty images
Her glamorous look in a maroon sequined dress with a sweetheart neckline showed us that she’s the life of every party!
credits: getty images

In a short blue romper with holographic embellishments all over, Taylor believes that there’s no such thing as too much glam and sparkle!

credits: getty images

Her glamorous avatars can surely make the traffic stop! Case in point, Taylor’s look in this sequined black jumpsuit is hard to miss!

credits: getty images

For the 2009 CMAs, the American pop singer channelled her inner ‘Juliet’ in a sequin gown with a strapless neckline

credits: getty images

At the 2010 Grammy Awards, Taylor traded the subtle hue for a sparkly blue structured number by KaufmanFranco

credits: getty images

Taylor Swift certainly knows how to look her glamorous best for a party! Her gold and silver beaded dress by Zuhair Murad for the 2011 Vanity Fair Oscar Party serves as proof

credits: getty images

