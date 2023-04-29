Looks created by Neha Adhvik Mahajan
Jiya Surana
APRIL 29, 2023
Image Neha Adhvik Mahajan Instagram
Sana looks gorgeous in the stunning organe saree as she flaunts her beauty with grace and panache.
Sana Sayyad
Image Neha Adhvik Mahajan Instagram
Helly was unrecognisable in this heavy embellished lehenga and a top bun hairstyle
Helly Shah
Image Neha Adhvik Mahajan Instagram
Niyati Fatnani
Neha transformed Niyati into a golden girl by giving her a gold majestic look
Image Neha Adhvik Mahajan Instagram
Shrenu looked no less than a fairy in this all white look created by Neha Mahajan
Shrenu Parikh
Image Ashnoor Kaur Instagram
Neha gave a flawless and radiant look to Ashnoor. The antique jewellery was main highlight of her look
Ashnoor Kaur
Image Neha Adhvik Mahajan Instagram
Neha Mahajan gave a magical makeover to Ashi Singh as she slayed in this red hot fit
Ashi Singh
Image Neha Adhvik Mahajan Instagram
Debattama's changed look by Neha is so surreal and powerful. She looked like a South Indian bride in the silk saree paired with the traditional jewellery
Debattama Saha
Image Neha Adhvik Mahajan Instagram
Reem was all dolled up like a queen as she chose to wear a heavy maroon lehenga
Reem Shaikh
Image Neha Adhvik Mahajan Instagram
Nyra is looking like a modern Goddess full of serenity and peace in this white and golden border saree
Nyra Banerjee
Image Neha Adhvik Mahajan Instagram
Kanika strikes a sexy pose for Neha Mahajan’s look book
Kanika Mann
