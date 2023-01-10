Heading 3

Louis Tomlinson’s Fashion Diary

                  pinkvilla 

Arpita Sarkar

JAN 10, 2023

FASHION

Image: Getty Images

Polo Shirt

Louis Tomlinson looks super handsome in this black, yellow and cream coloured knitted shirt

Image: Getty Images

Louis Tomlinson never misses a chance to show his support for his country and he does so by wearing this England jersey while performing at Wembley Arena and he looks cool even with a sling

Jersey Love

Drew Barrymore’s Fashion Moments

Chris Evans’ Red Carpet Looks 

Image: Getty Images

Louis Tomlinson strutted in style as he wore this black-and-white windowpane shirt

Windowpane Shirt

Image: Getty Images

Louis Tomlinson looks gorgeous in this black embroidered polo shirt

Embroidered Black Shirt

Image: Getty Images

Louis Tomlinson looks absolutely stunning in this red and black monogram pattern polo shirt while performing in front of 34 thousand people in Milan

Printed Monogram

Image: Getty Images

Louis Tomlinson’s love for Burberry is not unknown and we adore this checkered print Burberry polo outfit

Burberry Lover

Image: Getty Images

Louis Tomlinson donned a see-through mesh polo shirt while rocking the stage at Amsterdam

See-Through Shirt

Image: Getty Images

Louis Tomlinson looks super comfy and effortlessly beautiful in this white, red and black coloured Burberry sweatshirt along with his million-dollar smile

Embroidered Sweatshirt

Image: Getty Images

Louis Tomlinson slayed in this yellow coloured cotton shirt with two different fabrics on the front and sleeve

Cotton Fabric

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here