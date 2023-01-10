Louis Tomlinson’s Fashion Diary
JAN 10, 2023
Image: Getty Images
Polo Shirt
Louis Tomlinson looks super handsome in this black, yellow and cream coloured knitted shirt
Image: Getty Images
Louis Tomlinson never misses a chance to show his support for his country and he does so by wearing this England jersey while performing at Wembley Arena and he looks cool even with a sling
Jersey Love
Image: Getty Images
Louis Tomlinson strutted in style as he wore this black-and-white windowpane shirt
Windowpane Shirt
Image: Getty Images
Louis Tomlinson looks gorgeous in this black embroidered polo shirt
Embroidered Black Shirt
Image: Getty Images
Louis Tomlinson looks absolutely stunning in this red and black monogram pattern polo shirt while performing in front of 34 thousand people in Milan
Printed Monogram
Image: Getty Images
Louis Tomlinson’s love for Burberry is not unknown and we adore this checkered print Burberry polo outfit
Burberry Lover
Image: Getty Images
Louis Tomlinson donned a see-through mesh polo shirt while rocking the stage at Amsterdam
See-Through Shirt
Image: Getty Images
Louis Tomlinson looks super comfy and effortlessly beautiful in this white, red and black coloured Burberry sweatshirt along with his million-dollar smile
Embroidered Sweatshirt
Image: Getty Images
Louis Tomlinson slayed in this yellow coloured cotton shirt with two different fabrics on the front and sleeve
Cotton Fabric
