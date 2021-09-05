Luxurious bags owned by Priyanka Chopra

Sep 05, 2021

Global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas has an enviable collection of luxury bags and this white micro-bag by Jacquemus serves as evidence

Credits: Getty Images

As attractive as her outfits, PeeCee's bags manage to steal the limelight equally! Her expensive Bulgari bag costs a whopping 1980 Euros or 1.58 lakh rupees!

Credits: Getty Images

Her envy-inducing Saint Laurent Monogram LouLou shoulder bag that she paired with her denim outfit is a favourite on most occasions

Even her Gucci Embroidered GG Supreme tote bag accompanies her on multiple occasions, especially at the airport

Priyanka loves to accessorise her pretty skirt suit with a limited edition Lady Dior multicolour mini bag whenever she steps out

Credits: Getty Images

And for the Royal Wedding Reception of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, Chopra styled her shimmery Dior gown with an equally minuscule Dior bag

The star had sported an Elleme baguette bag during her husband, Nick Jonas’ tequila collaboration launch event

Credits: Getty Images

Adding contrast to her pastel blue dress, Priyanka let her white Stalvey bag steal all the attention!

Credits: Getty Images

Her traffic-stopping outfits are also often accompanied with luxurious mini handbags

Credits: Getty Images

The diva’s clear Chanel perfume bag is among one of the favourite bag brands which cost around a fortune!

For more updates on Priyanka Chopra Jonas and fashion, follow Pinkvilla
Click Here