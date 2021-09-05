Luxurious bags owned by Priyanka Chopra Sep 05, 2021
Global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas has an enviable collection of luxury bags and this white micro-bag by Jacquemus serves as evidence Credits: Getty Images
As attractive as her outfits, PeeCee's bags manage to steal the limelight equally! Her expensive Bulgari bag costs a whopping 1980 Euros or 1.58 lakh rupees! Credits: Getty Images
Her envy-inducing Saint Laurent Monogram LouLou shoulder bag that she paired with her denim outfit is a favourite on most occasions
Even her Gucci Embroidered GG Supreme tote bag accompanies her on multiple occasions, especially at the airport
Priyanka loves to accessorise her pretty skirt suit with a limited edition Lady Dior multicolour mini bag whenever she steps out Credits: Getty Images
And for the Royal Wedding Reception of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, Chopra styled her shimmery Dior gown with an equally minuscule Dior bag
The star had sported an Elleme baguette bag during her husband, Nick Jonas’ tequila collaboration launch event Credits: Getty Images
Adding contrast to her pastel blue dress, Priyanka let her white Stalvey bag steal all the attention! Credits: Getty Images
Her traffic-stopping outfits are also often accompanied with luxurious mini handbags Credits: Getty Images
The diva’s clear Chanel perfume bag is among one of the favourite bag brands which cost around a fortune!
