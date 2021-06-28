stylish casual looks
Madelaine Petsch’s June 28, 2021
Madelaine looks amazing in this yellow co-ord set
She pairs a white crop top with a lavender jacket and light blue jeans
She stuns in a red cami top and blue jeans
She looks chic in this stylish ensemble
The ‘Riverdale’ actress rocks a black crop top with olive green joggers
We are loving her winter look of a neon top, yellow puffer jacket, and black jeans
She pairs a floral top with a blue skirt and black boots
She goes for a winter look consisting of a black top, matching jeans, and a lined white puffer jacket
She is effortlessly stylish in a red t-shirt and a black mini skirt
We are loving Madelaine’s all-black look
