Madhuri Dixit in dreamy white outfits
Joyce Joyson
MAY 30, 2022
FASHION
Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram
Madhuri Dixit has a magnetic aura around her that channels into whatever she wears as seen in this white saree lined with a golden embroidered border and blue printed blouse
Effuses elegance
Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram
Having said that, we feel she is the reigning queen of ethnic outfits and here she rolls out the floral charm in a white multi-coloured embroidered lehenga doused in sequins and mirror-work
Floral allure
Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram
Adding a jolt of fun to her look, the actress went for a tie-dye white and black lehenga featuring a jacket-style embroidered blouse, voluminous skirt and black dupatta
Tie-dye fun
Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram
If you haven't noticed, Madhuri has a spot for whites like this chevron-patterned, chikanakari skirt styled with a lace blouse
Chikankari lehenga
Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram
Just no one can pull off a saree look like the way Madhuri does it! She looked incredible in sheer organza, floral embroidered drape and sleeveless blouse
Sheer saree
Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram
Looking like a modern-day princess in this pristine white lehenga comprising of a net voluminous skirt and a halter neckline blouse with pleated details
Whimsical white
Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram
Next, she went for a white and red saree that came with floral embroidered borders styled with a traditional red blouse
Saree love
Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram
The Dhak Dhak girl spells grace in this intricately embroidered white anarkali paired with a matching dupatta
Graceful to the core
Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram
The beauty elevated her style by teaming a classic white saree bearing a rusty embroidered border with a sleeveless black blouse
Classic white drape
Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram
Lastly, she looked stunningly beautiful in a pristine white anarkali with golden borders and a matching dupatta
Absolute beauty
