Neenaz Akhtar 

Fashion

MAY 10, 2023

Madhuri Dixit in festive-ready sarees

Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram

The Dil Toh Pagal Hai star looked fresh as a daisy in this floral-print drape 

Floral Love 

Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram

Madhuri looked like sunshine in this beautiful yellow organza saree by Nitika Gujral

Sunshine 

Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram

Stunner 

She makes a striking style statement in this canary yellow chiffon saree with sequin embroidery 

Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram 

She set some festive-ready style goals in a blue Bandhini saree by Anita Dongre

Fashionable Blues

Image: Ami Patel instagram 

She looked stunning in a red satin silk saree with printed stripes

Stunning

Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram

She looked ethereal in a custom Falguni Shane Peacock ivory saree 

Ethereal 

Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram

She exuded elegance in a royal blue georgette saree with accentuated scalloped gold floral designs

elegance

Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram

She kept things traditional in a vibrant red and yellow Gaurang Shah drape

Traditional Style

Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram

Her fusion look featuring an ultra-glam blue saree gown is on point

Fusion

