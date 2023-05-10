pinkvilla
Neenaz Akhtar
Fashion
MAY 10, 2023
Madhuri Dixit in festive-ready sarees
Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram
The Dil Toh Pagal Hai star looked fresh as a daisy in this floral-print drape
Floral Love
Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram
Madhuri looked like sunshine in this beautiful yellow organza saree by Nitika Gujral
Sunshine
Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram
Stunner
She makes a striking style statement in this canary yellow chiffon saree with sequin embroidery
Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram
She set some festive-ready style goals in a blue Bandhini saree by Anita Dongre
Fashionable Blues
Image: Ami Patel instagram
She looked stunning in a red satin silk saree with printed stripes
Stunning
Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram
She looked ethereal in a custom Falguni Shane Peacock ivory saree
Ethereal
Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram
She exuded elegance in a royal blue georgette saree with accentuated scalloped gold floral designs
elegance
Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram
She kept things traditional in a vibrant red and yellow Gaurang Shah drape
Traditional Style
Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram
Her fusion look featuring an ultra-glam blue saree gown is on point
Fusion
