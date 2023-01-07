Heading 3

Madhuri Dixit
 In gorgeous sarees

Neenaz Akhtar

JAN 7, 2023

FASHION

Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram

The Dhak Dhak girl knows her way through a six-yard drape and this custom Falguni Shane Peacock ivory saree with chrome appliqué details serves as proof!

Stunning In Ivory

Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram

She picked out a sparkling green Faraz Manan saree that is perfect for a wedding guest look

Sparkles All The Way

Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram

She makes a stunning case for sequins in this blue sequin 6-yards from the collection of Manish Malhotra’s collection

Stunner 

Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram

She takes the classic route in a vibrant red and yellow statement-making designer saree by Gaurang Shah

Traditional Route 

Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram

She is a sight to behold in a pink sequin saree and matching sleeveless blouse featuring an exaggerated bow tie on the back

Sight To Behold 

Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram

The Maja Ma star exudes retro glam in a red and beige polka-dot saree with silver embellished borders and gold scalloped hems

Retro Glam 

Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram

Showing us how to do a desi fusion look right, the diva dazzled in an ultra-glam blue saree gown by Gaurav Gupta

Diva Vibes 

Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram

She is a glam goddess in this wine-hued saree embellished with Swarovski crystals placed in floral patterns all in shades of purple

Dazzling

Image: Ami Patel Instagram 

She looked stunning in a red satin silk saree featuring digitally printed stripes in different colours

Red Magic

Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram

She stole the show in a turquoise blue pre-draped satin-silk saree and gave us a lesson on contemporary draping! 

Gorgeous Blues

