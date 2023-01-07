Madhuri Dixit
In gorgeous sarees
Neenaz Akhtar
JAN 7, 2023
FASHION
Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram
The Dhak Dhak girl knows her way through a six-yard drape and this custom Falguni Shane Peacock ivory saree with chrome appliqué details serves as proof!
Stunning In Ivory
Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram
She picked out a sparkling green Faraz Manan saree that is perfect for a wedding guest look
Sparkles All The Way
Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram
She makes a stunning case for sequins in this blue sequin 6-yards from the collection of Manish Malhotra’s collection
Stunner
Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram
She takes the classic route in a vibrant red and yellow statement-making designer saree by Gaurang Shah
Traditional Route
Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram
She is a sight to behold in a pink sequin saree and matching sleeveless blouse featuring an exaggerated bow tie on the back
Sight To Behold
Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram
The Maja Ma star exudes retro glam in a red and beige polka-dot saree with silver embellished borders and gold scalloped hems
Retro Glam
Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram
Showing us how to do a desi fusion look right, the diva dazzled in an ultra-glam blue saree gown by Gaurav Gupta
Diva Vibes
Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram
She is a glam goddess in this wine-hued saree embellished with Swarovski crystals placed in floral patterns all in shades of purple
Dazzling
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
She looked stunning in a red satin silk saree featuring digitally printed stripes in different colours
Red Magic
Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram
She stole the show in a turquoise blue pre-draped satin-silk saree and gave us a lesson on contemporary draping!
Gorgeous Blues
