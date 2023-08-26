pinkvilla
Neenaz Akhtar
Fashion
August 26, 2023
Madhuri Dixit in red outfits
Breathtaking
The Maja Ma actress looked breathtaking in a flaming red and beige gold hand-embroidered saree
Image: Madhuri Dixit’s Instagram
Traditional Look
Madhuri kept things classic in a vibrant red and yellow saree
Image: Madhuri Dixit’s Instagram
Retro Glam
She channelled her inner retro queen in a red and beige polka-dot saree
Image: Madhuri Dixit’s Instagram
Co-ord Set
She is the queen of hearts in a head-to-toe red floral print set from the label Anushree
Image: Ami Patel’s Instagram
Red Love
She looked gorgeous in a red satin silk saree featuring digitally printed stripes
Image: Ami Patel’s Instagram
Red Anarkali
Madhuri looked radiant in a bright red anarkali kurta
Image: Madhuri Dixit’s Instagram
Glam Look
Her pre-stitched crimson red lehenga saree by Ritika Mirchandani looked glamorous
Image: Madhuri Dixit’s Instagram
Classic Red Dress
She painted the town red in a structured red midi dress
Image: Ami Patel’s Instagram
She looked ravishing in a fiery red off-shoulder gown
Image: Madhuri Dixit’s Instagram
Fiery Red Gown
She was draped to perfection in a solid red saree with intricate embellishments
Image: Madhuri Dixit’s Instagram
Perfection
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.