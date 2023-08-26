Heading 3

Neenaz Akhtar 

Fashion

August 26, 2023

Madhuri Dixit in red outfits 

Breathtaking 

The Maja Ma actress looked breathtaking in a flaming red and beige gold hand-embroidered saree

Image: Madhuri Dixit’s Instagram

Traditional Look

Madhuri kept things classic in a vibrant red and yellow saree

Image: Madhuri Dixit’s Instagram

Retro Glam 

She channelled her inner retro queen in a red and beige polka-dot saree 

Image: Madhuri Dixit’s Instagram

Co-ord Set

She is the queen of hearts in a head-to-toe red floral print set from the label Anushree

Image: Ami Patel’s Instagram 

Red Love

She looked gorgeous in a red satin silk saree featuring digitally printed stripes

Image: Ami Patel’s Instagram 

Red Anarkali 

Madhuri looked radiant in a bright red anarkali kurta 

Image: Madhuri Dixit’s Instagram 

Glam Look

Her pre-stitched crimson red lehenga saree by Ritika Mirchandani looked glamorous

Image: Madhuri Dixit’s Instagram

Classic Red Dress

She painted the town red in a structured red midi dress

Image: Ami Patel’s Instagram

She looked ravishing in a fiery red off-shoulder gown

Image: Madhuri Dixit’s Instagram

Fiery Red Gown

She was draped to perfection in a solid red saree with intricate embellishments 

Image: Madhuri Dixit’s Instagram

Perfection

