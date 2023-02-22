Heading 3

Madhuri Dixit in shades of yellow 

Neenaz Akhtar

Fashion

FEB 22, 2023

Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram

The Dhak Dhak girl brings sunshine to our feeds in this beautiful yellow organza saree by Nitika Gujral

Sunshine

Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram

Her vibrant yellow organza blouse, drape skirt, and cape set are a traditional take on a romantic wedding guest look

Gorgeous 

Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram 

She keeps things traditional in a vibrant red and yellow drape by Gaurang Shah

Classic Style

Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram

She is a sight to behold in this bright yellow embroidered lehenga set from the label Anushree

Elegant 

Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram

She looks resplendent in a bright monotone yellow gown with cut sleeves 

Radiant 

Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram

Madhuri Dixit’s mustard yellow sharara set is perfect for an enigmatic fresh look 

Enigmatic 

Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram

She turns heads in a gorgeous greenish-yellow lehenga bearing floral prints and intricate crafts

Garden Of Dreams

Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram

She makes a striking style statement in this canary yellow chiffon saree with sequin embroidery 

Stunner

Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram 

She loves to glam things up in a lovely butter-yellow lehenga doused in sequins 

Shimmery 

