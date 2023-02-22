Madhuri Dixit in shades of yellow
Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram
The Dhak Dhak girl brings sunshine to our feeds in this beautiful yellow organza saree by Nitika Gujral
Sunshine
Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram
Her vibrant yellow organza blouse, drape skirt, and cape set are a traditional take on a romantic wedding guest look
Gorgeous
Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram
She keeps things traditional in a vibrant red and yellow drape by Gaurang Shah
Classic Style
Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram
She is a sight to behold in this bright yellow embroidered lehenga set from the label Anushree
Elegant
Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram
She looks resplendent in a bright monotone yellow gown with cut sleeves
Radiant
Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram
Madhuri Dixit’s mustard yellow sharara set is perfect for an enigmatic fresh look
Enigmatic
Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram
She turns heads in a gorgeous greenish-yellow lehenga bearing floral prints and intricate crafts
Garden Of Dreams
Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram
She makes a striking style statement in this canary yellow chiffon saree with sequin embroidery
Stunner
Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram
She loves to glam things up in a lovely butter-yellow lehenga doused in sequins
Shimmery
