NEENAZ AKHTAR 

Fashion

MAY 29, 2023

Madhuri Dixit
in Western avatar

Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram

The Dil Toh Pagal Hai star looked resplendent in a champagne-hued tulle gown

Resplendent

Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram


She looked mesmerising in a floral blazer and off-white flared pants

Mesmerising

Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram

Denim Diva

Her chic look in this denim-on-denim co-ord set was on point

Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram

She looked ravishing in a fiery red gown with an off-shoulder silhouette

Fiery Red

Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram

She looked splendid in a cape-style jumpsuit by Manish Malhotra

Splendid

Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram

She kept things comfortable yet classy in a pair of green pants and a matching blouse

Comfort & Class

Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram

Madhuri made a subtle style statement in a white pantsuit paired with a floral top

Subtle

Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram

The star exuded floral power in an embellished blue floral ensemble by Rahul Mishra

Floral Power

Image: Ami Patel instagram

Madhuri painted the town red in a structured midi dress with padded shoulders, designed by Safiyaa

Classic 

She brought some sass and glam in a black bodycon dress with shimmery details

Glam Element

Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram

