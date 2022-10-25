Heading 3

Madhuri Dixit-inspired festive sarees

Sneha
Hiro

OCT 25, 2022

FASHION

Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram

Madhuri stunned in a red and yellow silk saree. She let her tresses open adorned with red flowers and styled her look with kundanl jewellery. 

Evergreen beauty

Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram

Madhuri looked like a dream in this baby pink saree that came with heavy embellishments. 

Pretty in pink

Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram

Madhuri relieved good old days as she wore a polka-dotted red saree with a puffed-sleeved blouse and a statement belt. 

Retro vibes

Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram

The diva opted for a blue printed saree that came with a jari border. She ditched over-the-top accessories and wore heavy jhumkas to complete her look. 

Beautiful in blue

Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram

Madhuri exuded simplicity as she wore a white saree featuring a golden border with a strappy blouse.

White love

Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram

Madhuri's fusion saree is all things chic. The embellished blouse and ruffle detailing have added extra charm to it. 

Fusion it up

Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram

Madhuri and elegance go hand-in-hand. In this one, she wore a floral netted saree with a statement choker.

Grace and elegance

Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram

Madhuri rocked a blush pink silk saree with heavy jhumkas. She complemented her look with a clean bun adorning white flowers and her million-dollar smile.

Silk affair

Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram

'Too glam to give a damn,' wrote Madhuri as she shared her picture. She truly looked stunning in this black embellished saree. 

Bewitching in black

Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram

Madhuri looked mesmerising in this blue floral saree. We can't take our eyes off her!

Flower power

