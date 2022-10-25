Madhuri Dixit-inspired festive sarees
OCT 25, 2022
Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram
Madhuri stunned in a red and yellow silk saree. She let her tresses open adorned with red flowers and styled her look with kundanl jewellery.
Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram
Madhuri looked like a dream in this baby pink saree that came with heavy embellishments.
Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram
Madhuri relieved good old days as she wore a polka-dotted red saree with a puffed-sleeved blouse and a statement belt.
Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram
The diva opted for a blue printed saree that came with a jari border. She ditched over-the-top accessories and wore heavy jhumkas to complete her look.
Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram
Madhuri exuded simplicity as she wore a white saree featuring a golden border with a strappy blouse.
Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram
Madhuri's fusion saree is all things chic. The embellished blouse and ruffle detailing have added extra charm to it.
Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram
Madhuri and elegance go hand-in-hand. In this one, she wore a floral netted saree with a statement choker.
Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram
Madhuri rocked a blush pink silk saree with heavy jhumkas. She complemented her look with a clean bun adorning white flowers and her million-dollar smile.
Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram
'Too glam to give a damn,' wrote Madhuri as she shared her picture. She truly looked stunning in this black embellished saree.
Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram
Madhuri looked mesmerising in this blue floral saree. We can't take our eyes off her!
