Jiya Surana
Fashion
MAY 05, 2024
Madhuri Dixit-inspired festive sarees
Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram
Madhuri Dixit adds a 'pop of pink' and 'dash of grace' to her look by wearing a purple and rani pink silk saree
Pop of pink
The Dil Toh Pagal Hai star looked fresh as a daisy in this floral-print drape
Floral Love
Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram
Madhuri looked like sunshine in this beautiful yellow organza saree
Sunshine
Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram
She makes a striking style statement in this canary yellow chiffon saree with sequin embroidery
Stunner
Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram
She set some festive-ready style goals in a blue Bandhani saree by Anita Dongre
Fashionable Blues
Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram
Madhuri Dixit looked stunning in a red satin silk saree with printed stripes
Stunning
Image: Ami Patel instagram
Ethereal
The Diva looked ethereal in a custom Falguni Shane Peacock ivory saree
Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram
She kept things traditional in a vibrant red and yellow Gaurang Shah drape
Traditional Style
Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram
The Dhak Dhak girl's fusion look featuring an ultra-glam blue saree gown is on point
Fusion
Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram
She exuded elegance in a royal blue georgette saree with accentuated scalloped gold floral designs
Elegance
Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram
