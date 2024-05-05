Heading 3

Madhuri Dixit-inspired festive sarees

Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram

Madhuri Dixit adds a 'pop of pink' and 'dash of grace' to her look by wearing a purple and rani pink silk saree

Pop of pink

The Dil Toh Pagal Hai star looked fresh as a daisy in this floral-print drape 

Floral Love 

Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram 

Madhuri looked like sunshine in this beautiful yellow organza saree

Sunshine 

Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram 

She makes a striking style statement in this canary yellow chiffon saree with sequin embroidery 

Stunner 

Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram

She set some festive-ready style goals in a blue Bandhani saree by Anita Dongre

Fashionable Blues

Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram 

Madhuri Dixit looked stunning in a red satin silk saree with printed stripes

Stunning

Image: Ami Patel instagram 

Ethereal 

The Diva looked ethereal in a custom Falguni Shane Peacock ivory saree 

Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram

She kept things traditional in a vibrant red and yellow Gaurang Shah drape

Traditional Style

Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram

The Dhak Dhak girl's fusion look featuring an ultra-glam blue saree gown is on point 

Fusion 

Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram

She exuded elegance in a royal blue georgette saree with accentuated scalloped gold floral designs

Elegance 

Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram

