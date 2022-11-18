Madhuri Dixit
Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram
Madhuri looked mesmerising in a green shimmery saree. She let her hair open with soft curls.
Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram
Madhuri added a dash of shimmer to her Diwali outfit. She chose to tie her poker-straight hair half up.
Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram
Madhuri donned a printed green lehenga and tied her hair in a voluminous ponytail.
Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram
Madhuri looked elegant in a white saree. For this one, she opted for a low bun adorning hair accessories.
Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram
In this one, Madhuri dished out major retro vibes as she pinned her short hair from one side.
Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram
The evergreen diva looked chic in a red bodycon dress. She rounded off her look with a messy hair bun.
Video: Madhuri Dixit Instagram
Madhuri paired her floral blue lehenga with a messy braid and her million-dollar smile.
Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram
Madhuri looked pretty in a pink silk saree. She decided to go for a middle-parted bun adorned with white flowers.
Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram
Madhuri sported a floral blue saree and teamed it up with a fish braid hairdo.
Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram
The Dhak Dhak girl looked bold and feisty as she donned a messy high bun with a green lehenga.
