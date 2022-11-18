Heading 3

Madhuri Dixit
inspired hairstyles

                  pinkvilla 

Sneha
Hiro

NOV 18, 2022

FASHION

Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram

Madhuri looked mesmerising in a green shimmery saree. She let her hair open with soft curls. 

Mesmerising beauty

Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram

Madhuri added a dash of shimmer to her Diwali outfit. She chose to tie her poker-straight hair half up.

Diwali ready

Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram

Madhuri donned a printed green lehenga and tied her hair in a voluminous ponytail. 

Photo ready

Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram

Madhuri looked elegant in a white saree. For this one, she opted for a low bun adorning hair accessories. 

Vision in white

Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram

In this one, Madhuri dished out major retro vibes as she pinned her short hair from one side.

Retro vibes

Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram

The evergreen diva looked chic in a red bodycon dress. She rounded off her look with a messy hair bun.

Red alert

Video: Madhuri Dixit Instagram

Madhuri paired her floral blue lehenga with a messy braid and her million-dollar smile.

Bluetiful

Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram

Madhuri looked pretty in a pink silk saree. She decided to go for a middle-parted bun adorned with white flowers. 

Silk affair

Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram

Madhuri sported a floral blue saree and teamed it up with a fish braid hairdo.

Mermaid vibes

Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram

The Dhak Dhak girl looked bold and feisty as she donned a messy high bun with a green lehenga. 

Go green

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here