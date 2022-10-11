Madhuri Dixit-inspired
lehengas
pinkvilla
Sakshi
Singh
OCT 11, 2022
FASHION
Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram
The actress opted for a simple look wearing a printed lehenga in red from the collection of Torani and looking absolutely gorgeous
Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram
The Devdas actress looked stunning in a yellow floral printed lehenga from Prints by Radhika, which she accessorized with a pink necklace
Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram
She opted for a perfect nighttime look by wearing a beautiful chromatic lehenga in shades of purple and red with a black embellished blouse
Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram
She looked absolutely stunning wearing a gorgeous green sea green lehenga with sequins embroidery for that added glam from the collection of Manish Malhotra
Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram
She looked stunning in a white lehenga with a gorgeous sheer design on the neckline and stitch embroidery all over the skirt
Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagra
She shone in a gorgeous Anushree peach and yellow lehenga with wonderful stitchwork on the blouse
Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram
The Kalank actress channeled her inner beauty and looked irresistible as she donned a gorgeous white lehenga with floral embroidery from the collection of Mishru
Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram
The actress went for a glam look and appeared like a true diva in a stunning blue lehenga with spectacular mirrorwork and ruffle sleeves
Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram
The actress was beaming as she spun around in her white lehenga, which she teamed with an exquisite embroidered top from Reeti Arneja's line
Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram
She looked amazing in a purple embroidered lehenga, which she accessorized with a gorgeous heavy necklace to complete the outfit
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Mira Kapoor in chic western outfits