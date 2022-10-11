Heading 3

Madhuri Dixit-inspired

lehengas

                  pinkvilla 

Sakshi
Singh

OCT 11, 2022

FASHION

Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram

The actress opted for a simple look wearing a printed lehenga in red from the collection of Torani and looking absolutely gorgeous

Pretty in prints

Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram

The Devdas actress looked stunning in a yellow floral printed lehenga from Prints by Radhika, which she accessorized with a pink necklace

Flowers on yellow

Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram

She opted for a perfect nighttime look by wearing a beautiful chromatic lehenga in shades of purple and red with a black embellished blouse

Chromatic lehenga

Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram

She looked absolutely stunning wearing a gorgeous green sea green lehenga with sequins embroidery for that added glam from the collection of Manish Malhotra

Sparkling green

Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram

She looked stunning in a white lehenga with a gorgeous sheer design on the neckline and stitch embroidery all over the skirt

Divine white

Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagra

She shone in a gorgeous Anushree peach and yellow lehenga with wonderful stitchwork on the blouse

Peaches and yellow

Image:  Madhuri Dixit Instagram

The Kalank actress channeled her inner beauty and looked irresistible as she donned a gorgeous white lehenga with floral embroidery from the collection of Mishru

Floral galore

Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram

The actress went for a glam look and appeared like a true diva in a stunning blue lehenga with spectacular mirrorwork and ruffle sleeves

Blue-tiful

Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram

The actress was beaming as she spun around in her white lehenga, which she teamed with an exquisite embroidered top from Reeti Arneja's line

Lovely and beautiful

Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram

She looked amazing in a purple embroidered lehenga, which she accessorized with a gorgeous heavy necklace to complete the outfit

Purple haze

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Mira Kapoor in chic western outfits

Click Here