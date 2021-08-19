Madhuri Dixit in lehengas
august 19, 2021
Madhuri Dixit looked stunning in an emerald green Amit Aggarwal lehenga for the Dance Deewane show
Transforming from a black western look to a regal white lehenga, the diva looked stunning as ever
Her royal blue gradient lehenga by Sawan Gandhi bore floral lace details and sparkly sequins
Proving that she has a lehenga in every hue, the zari work bright yellow ethnic number gave us summery vibes
Madhuri looked angelic in her Tarun Tahliani white contemporary designer lehenga
Her vibrant blue floral designed lehenga from Torani was every bit ethereal
Hoping on trends of the season, the diva also sported a tie-dyed lehenga set
Her metallic pink lehenga by Amit Aggarwal was a vision to behold
Madhuri’s lime green Torani number has all our hearts. A statement necklace and dewy makeup rounded off her stunning look
The diva got us floored in her traditional red and black lehenga by Nadine Dhody
