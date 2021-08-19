Madhuri Dixit in lehengas

august 19, 2021

Madhuri Dixit looked stunning in an emerald green Amit Aggarwal lehenga for the Dance Deewane show

Transforming from a black western look to a regal white lehenga, the diva looked stunning as ever

Her royal blue gradient lehenga by Sawan Gandhi bore floral lace details and sparkly sequins

Proving that she has a lehenga in every hue, the zari work bright yellow ethnic number gave us summery vibes

Madhuri looked angelic in her Tarun Tahliani white contemporary designer lehenga

Her vibrant blue floral designed lehenga from Torani was every bit ethereal

Hoping on trends of the season, the diva also sported a tie-dyed lehenga set

Her metallic pink lehenga by Amit Aggarwal was a vision to behold

Madhuri’s lime green Torani number has all our hearts. A statement necklace and dewy makeup rounded off her stunning look

The diva got us floored in her traditional red and black lehenga by Nadine Dhody

