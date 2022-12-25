Heading 3

Madhuri Dixit loves her ethnic outfits

                  pinkvilla 

SAKSHI
SINGH 

DEC 25, 2022

FASHION

Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram

Alluring in white

The Maja Ma star made a stunning statement in a white embellished saree from Falguni and Shane Peacock, oozing glamour and sophistication

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

She sizzled in a dazzling blue embroidered lehenga choli from Anamika Khanna, complemented with stunning gold jewelry

Bombshell

Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram

The actress stole the show in a beige and gold lehenga by Falguni and Shane Peacock, featuring an intricately embellished border and perfectly-fitted blouse

Beige babe 

Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram

The actress lit up the room in a ravishing saree by Gaurang Shah, featuring a striking blend of mustard, red, and purple

Oh so stunning

Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram

The dreamy Varun Bahl Couture co-ord set, boasting an eye-catching pastel pink hue and bedecked with oodles of colorful sequins in floral motifs, made her look a vision!

Floral galore

Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram

Madhuri dazzled in a deep blue lehenga with gorgeous floral embroidery and beadwork, paired with a matching dupatta. She completed the look with a pair of chic earrings and a set of elegant bangles

Blues clues

Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram

She exuded elegance and glamour in a stunning bright orange ensemble by Jigar Mali, adding a touch of ethnic sparkle to her look

Crushin’ Orange

Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram

Her bold and beautiful look in a three-piece Anamika Khanna set had us mesmerized! The outfit included a red silky skirt, a multi-hued crop top, and a matching jacket - stunning!

Fusion fashion

Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram

She chose a gorgeous mustard yellow lehenga from Prints by Radhika, adorned with delicate floral prints and an exquisitely embellished border dupatta

Yellow mellow 

Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram

The actress radiated elegance and charm in a yellow-colored shimmer lehenga, paired with a peach embroidered blouse and accessorized with a green necklace and earrings

Elegant style

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here