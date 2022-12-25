Madhuri Dixit loves her ethnic outfits
SAKSHI
SINGH
DEC 25, 2022
FASHION
Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram
Alluring in white
The Maja Ma star made a stunning statement in a white embellished saree from Falguni and Shane Peacock, oozing glamour and sophistication
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
She sizzled in a dazzling blue embroidered lehenga choli from Anamika Khanna, complemented with stunning gold jewelry
Bombshell
Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram
The actress stole the show in a beige and gold lehenga by Falguni and Shane Peacock, featuring an intricately embellished border and perfectly-fitted blouse
Beige babe
Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram
The actress lit up the room in a ravishing saree by Gaurang Shah, featuring a striking blend of mustard, red, and purple
Oh so stunning
Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram
The dreamy Varun Bahl Couture co-ord set, boasting an eye-catching pastel pink hue and bedecked with oodles of colorful sequins in floral motifs, made her look a vision!
Floral galore
Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram
Madhuri dazzled in a deep blue lehenga with gorgeous floral embroidery and beadwork, paired with a matching dupatta. She completed the look with a pair of chic earrings and a set of elegant bangles
Blues clues
Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram
She exuded elegance and glamour in a stunning bright orange ensemble by Jigar Mali, adding a touch of ethnic sparkle to her look
Crushin’ Orange
Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram
Her bold and beautiful look in a three-piece Anamika Khanna set had us mesmerized! The outfit included a red silky skirt, a multi-hued crop top, and a matching jacket - stunning!
Fusion fashion
Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram
She chose a gorgeous mustard yellow lehenga from Prints by Radhika, adorned with delicate floral prints and an exquisitely embellished border dupatta
Yellow mellow
Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram
The actress radiated elegance and charm in a yellow-colored shimmer lehenga, paired with a peach embroidered blouse and accessorized with a green necklace and earrings
Elegant style
