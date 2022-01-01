Heading 3

Madhuri Dixit redefines

elegance in blue

Neenaz Akhtar

SEPT 28, 2022

FASHION

Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram

In a stunning blue Bandhini saree designed by Anita Dongre, Madhuri set some exceptional festive outfit goals out there!

Stunning In Saree

Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram

Channel your inner princess like the actress did by sporting a gorgeous blue gown bedecked with intricate floral embroidery

Floral Galore

Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram

If you wish to elevate your glam factor like a diva, take a cue from her heavily embellished royal blue lehenga by Abu Jani & Sandeep Khosla

High On Glam 

Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram

Fashionistas can also take inspo from her fusion look featuring an ultra-glam blue saree gown by Gaurav Gupta

Fusion Look

Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram

A beautiful blue organza saree with multi-coloured floral hand embroidery all over it, like Madhuri’s, can grab eyeballs

Sight To Behold

Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram

The Dhak Dhak star stole the show in a turquoise blue pre-draped satin-silk saree and showed us how to ace contemporary ethnic styles!

Acing Contemporary Style 

Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram

Exude glamour and charm in a Madhuri-approved Sawan Gandhi blue ombre sequins lehenga and blouse

Gorgeous Kind Of Blues

Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram

Or dazzle away in a striking blue sequin creation that doubles as a gown

Dazzle Like A Diva

Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram

If you want to make an impact with your desi look, opt for this fresh blue lagoon shade lehenga with beautiful prints from Torani

Blue Vibes

Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram

Make the most of festivities in a royal blue georgette saree with accentuated scalloped gold floral designs and a heavily embroidered half-sleeved blouse

Exuding Elegance

