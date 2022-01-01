Madhuri Dixit redefines
elegance in blue
pinkvilla
Neenaz Akhtar
SEPT 28, 2022
FASHION
Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram
In a stunning blue Bandhini saree designed by Anita Dongre, Madhuri set some exceptional festive outfit goals out there!
Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram
Channel your inner princess like the actress did by sporting a gorgeous blue gown bedecked with intricate floral embroidery
Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram
If you wish to elevate your glam factor like a diva, take a cue from her heavily embellished royal blue lehenga by Abu Jani & Sandeep Khosla
Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram
Fashionistas can also take inspo from her fusion look featuring an ultra-glam blue saree gown by Gaurav Gupta
Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram
A beautiful blue organza saree with multi-coloured floral hand embroidery all over it, like Madhuri’s, can grab eyeballs
Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram
The Dhak Dhak star stole the show in a turquoise blue pre-draped satin-silk saree and showed us how to ace contemporary ethnic styles!
Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram
Exude glamour and charm in a Madhuri-approved Sawan Gandhi blue ombre sequins lehenga and blouse
Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram
Or dazzle away in a striking blue sequin creation that doubles as a gown
Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram
If you want to make an impact with your desi look, opt for this fresh blue lagoon shade lehenga with beautiful prints from Torani
Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram
Make the most of festivities in a royal blue georgette saree with accentuated scalloped gold floral designs and a heavily embroidered half-sleeved blouse
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Disha To Sara Celebs in a sheer saree