Madhuri Dixit’s beauty secrets

Madhuri starts off her day with cleansing, using alcohol-free toner, moisturising and lastly, completing her morning ritual by following it up with sunscreen
Always keep in mind to apply all skin care products in an upward motion and massage it on the face as well as neck area
Want to know how to make Madhuri’s favourite face mask? Here is what you need. Mix powdered oats with organic honey and rosewater. Apply and keep it for 15 mins. Wash it with warm water
Beauty comes from within! Madhuri Dixit emphasises on eating healthy. Say no to fried and sugary foods for blemish-free skin.
Eat fruit instead of drinking juice. It is more beneficial as fruits are rich in fibre and keep your stomach full for longer
Drink at least 8 glasses of water daily. It flushes out the toxins from our body and gives a healthy-looking skin
Here is what Madhuri suggests for dry skin. Make a paste of honey, a few drops of essential oil, aloe vera gel and milk. Apply and keep it for a while on your face. Rinse it with warm water
Exercise daily for naturally glowing skin. It increases blood circulation in the body and boosts energy and vitality
Relax, reset and rejuvenate! Madhuri advises doing meditation to relax facial muscles and self-talk to keep stress at bay
Here is a quick tip from the diva to brighten up your face instantly. Dip cucumber slices in a bowl of milk and refrigerate it. Take it out and put the slices all over your face. Rinse it after 15 mins with cold water
Talking about the diva’s nighttime skincare routine, she cleans her face and uses a toner, applies vitamin C serum over her face and finishes it off with moisturiser
