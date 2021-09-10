Madhuri Dixit’s best Sep 10, 2021
lehenga looks
Glistening Beauty! Madhuri looks heart-stoppingly beautiful in this royal blue mirror lehenga by Abu Jani & Sandeep Khosla teamed with a flared blue choli
Ethereal in emerald green! The diva goes for metallic toned lehenga by Amit Aggarwal. She paired it with a cape-style lace blouse
She opted for a navy-blue sequined lehenga and paired it with statement diamond accessories
Dreamy in white! She wore a chiffon lehenga with intricate embroidery work. The beauty paired it with a sheer lace blouse from designer Tarun Tahiliani
The Dhak-Dhak girl looks enthralling in bright yellow lehenga choli embellished with exquisite embroidery
The diva stole our heart in this tie-dye silk lehenga. She paired it with a choli adorned by thread work
Pleasing Purple! The actress opted for a pastel-toned lehenga beautified by phulkari work from designer Sukriti & Aakriti
Here, she made a case for a floral-print lehenga set by Torani. She accessorized it with heavy silver accessories
Madhuri throws a magical spell in this lime-green lehenga laden with white thread work all over. She accessorized it with an emerald drop diamond neckpiece
Lastly, she looks like a burst of sunshine in this yellow lehenga paired with mirror-work multi-coloured choli and danglers
For more updates on Madhuri Dixit and fashion, follow Pinkvilla