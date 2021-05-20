Madhuri Dixit’s best saree looks

May 20, 2021

Madhuri looks elegant as ever in a silver Manish Malhotra saree

She stuns in a red saree that she completes with a matching waistband
She looks beautiful in a black saree that has a gold border to it. She pairs this gorgeous saree with a cropped jacket

She rocks this blue and gold saree like a pro

The beauty shines in a white sequined saree

She goes for a retro look in this black and cream saree

She looks simply gorgeous in this pale pink net saree

Madhuri opts for yet another net saree, this time in cream

We are in love with her sequinned gold saree

She slays in this pink and gold saree

