Nov 10, 2021

Fashion

Madhuri Dixit’s gorgeous looks in black

Author: Joyce 

Madhuri Dixit seems to love black as she poses in a sheer black saree by Manish Malhotra

Credits: Madhuri Dixit Instagram

 Glam girl

The Dhak Dhak girl sure knows how to make heads turn with her fashion drops as she wore a shimmering black off-shoulder gown

Slaying in black

Credits: Madhuri Dixit Instagram

She looks sensational in this black and white tie-dye lehenga with an embroidered jacket blouse

Tie-dye lehenga

Credits: Madhuri Dixit Instagram

The diva raised her style stakes by wearing a classic black blazer with a matching top underneath and denims

Blazer love

Credits: Madhuri Dixit Instagram

Madhuri flaunts the colour black like no other! And here, she paired her black lehenga with a long, backless kurti

Lehenga with a twist

Credits: Madhuri Dixit Instagram

For one of her promotional looks, Madhuri styled her black tailored blazer with an animal print skirt

Snazzy in black

Credits: Madhuri Dixit Instagram

The star gives a modern twist to the black georgette saree by adding a tan embellished belt to her ensemble

 Experimental look 

Credits: Madhuri Dixit Instagram

She wore a black printed ensemble featuring a bralette top styled with matching flared pants and a long shrug

Comfy and chic

Credits: Madhuri Dixit Instagram

We adore Madhuri’s fusion looks and here, she went for a black crop top and matching palazzo pants styled with a sheer cape over it by Nupur Kanoi

 Fusion fun

Credits: Madhuri Dixit Instagram

She spells magic in a traditional black kurta set with exquisite embroidery by Manish Malhotra

Regal touch

Credits: Madhuri Dixit Instagram

