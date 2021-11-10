Nov 10, 2021
Fashion
Madhuri Dixit’s gorgeous looks in black
Author: Joyce
Madhuri Dixit seems to love black as she poses in a sheer black saree by Manish MalhotraCredits: Madhuri Dixit Instagram
Glam girl
The Dhak Dhak girl sure knows how to make heads turn with her fashion drops as she wore a shimmering black off-shoulder gown
Slaying in blackCredits: Madhuri Dixit Instagram
She looks sensational in this black and white tie-dye lehenga with an embroidered jacket blouse
Tie-dye lehengaCredits: Madhuri Dixit Instagram
The diva raised her style stakes by wearing a classic black blazer with a matching top underneath and denims
Blazer loveCredits: Madhuri Dixit Instagram
Madhuri flaunts the colour black like no other! And here, she paired her black lehenga with a long, backless kurti
Lehenga with a twistCredits: Madhuri Dixit Instagram
For one of her promotional looks, Madhuri styled her black tailored blazer with an animal print skirt
Snazzy in blackCredits: Madhuri Dixit Instagram
The star gives a modern twist to the black georgette saree by adding a tan embellished belt to her ensemble
Experimental look Credits: Madhuri Dixit Instagram
She wore a black printed ensemble featuring a bralette top styled with matching flared pants and a long shrug
Comfy and chicCredits: Madhuri Dixit Instagram
We adore Madhuri’s fusion looks and here, she went for a black crop top and matching palazzo pants styled with a sheer cape over it by Nupur Kanoi
Fusion funCredits: Madhuri Dixit Instagram
She spells magic in a traditional black kurta set with exquisite embroidery by Manish Malhotra
Regal touchCredits: Madhuri Dixit Instagram
