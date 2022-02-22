Beauty
Rishika Shah
FEB 22 2022
Madhuri Dixit’s hair care routine
Evergreen Beauty
Even in her 50s, Madhuri Dixit still has the most beautiful skin and lustrous hair
Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram
Madhuri follows a simple hair care routine that is the secret to her gorgeous locks
Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram
Easy Hair Care Routine
She says that the most important thing is a healthy lifestyle which includes a good diet and an ample amount of water
Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram
Lots Of Water
She continues that there are more things such as getting regular trims and avoiding hair dryers and curling irons
Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram
Avoid Heat
She suggests not to use towels too roughly on your hair and to not use very hot water while washing hair
Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram
Avoid Hot Showers
Madhuri makes her own hair oil at home with coconut oil, curry leaves, methi seeds and a small onion
Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram
DIY Hair Oil
The oil prevents hair damage, moisturises the scalp, prevents dandruff and hair fall
Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram
Hair Oil Benefits
She boils the ingredients in a low heat pan, strains the oil and lets it cool before she applies it
Video: Madhuri Dixit Instagram
Making The Oil
She mixes and mashes a banana with yogurt and honey, and makes a hair mask
Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram
DIY Hair Mask
She suggests wearing a shower cap after applying the mask to protect it from dripping
Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram
Wear A Shower Cap
She keeps the mask for 30-40 minutes and then washes it off with a shampoo and you can avoid the conditioner after using this mask
Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram
Mask For Soft Hair
