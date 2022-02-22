Beauty

Madhuri Dixit’s hair care routine 

Evergreen Beauty

Even in her 50s, Madhuri Dixit still has the most beautiful skin and lustrous hair

Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram

Madhuri follows a simple hair care routine that is the secret to her gorgeous locks

Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram

Easy Hair Care Routine

She says that the most important thing is a healthy lifestyle which includes a good diet and an ample amount of water

Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram

Lots Of Water

She continues that there are more things such as getting regular trims and avoiding hair dryers and curling irons

Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram

Avoid Heat

She suggests not to use towels too roughly on your hair and to not use very hot water while washing hair

Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram

Avoid Hot Showers

Madhuri makes her own hair oil at home with coconut oil, curry leaves, methi seeds and a small onion

Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram

DIY Hair Oil

The oil prevents hair damage, moisturises the scalp, prevents dandruff and hair fall

Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram

Hair Oil Benefits

She boils the ingredients in a low heat pan, strains the oil and lets it cool before she applies it

Video: Madhuri Dixit Instagram

Making The Oil

She mixes and mashes a banana with yogurt and honey, and makes a hair mask

Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram

DIY Hair Mask

She suggests wearing a shower cap after applying the mask to protect it from dripping

Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram

Wear A Shower Cap

She keeps the mask for 30-40 minutes and then washes it off with a shampoo and you can avoid the conditioner after using this mask

Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram

Mask For Soft Hair 

