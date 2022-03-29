FASHION

Neenaz Akhtar

MAR 29, 2022

Madhuri Dixit’s inimitable desi style

Ultra-glam style

Image: Madhuri Dixit instagram

Madhuri Dixit took her fashion game a notch higher as she posed in an ultra-glam fusion blue saree gown set by designer Gaurav Gupta

She took the unconventional desi route by picking out an embellished green lehenga saree featuring intricate sequins work

Image: Madhuri Dixit instagram

Eccentric Style

Her metallic green lehenga featuring a cape-style blouse is every bit futuristic and ethnic at the same time

Futuristic Touch

Image: Madhuri Dixit instagram

She looked striking in a not-so-basic cobalt blue lehenga featuring a flirty ruffle sleeve blouse

Image: Madhuri Dixit instagram

Not-so-basic Style

Tie-dye Love

Image: Madhuri Dixit instagram

Bringing the best of both worlds, she looked pretty in a tie-dye lehenga and a jacket-style choli

Image: Madhuri Dixit instagram

She looked every bit stunning in an eye-catching red lehenga-style saree

Stunner

Image: Madhuri Dixit instagram

The Hum Aapke Hain Koun actress served with another new inspiration as she dressed up in a Punit Balana turquoise pre-draped saree and a floral embroidered blouse

Impressive Style

Image: Madhuri Dixit instagram

She looked absolutely stunning in a signature silk georgette sari which was teamed with an unusual jacket-style blouse

Striking Look

Image: Ami Patel instagram

Her black sharara featuring a long kurta with cut-out detail at the back is surely one of a kind!

Eye-catching Style

Image: Ami Patel instagram

And her royal blue tiered saree is a subtle mix of contemporary and desi elements

Contemporary Twist

