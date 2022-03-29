FASHION
Neenaz Akhtar
MAR 29, 2022
Heading 3
Madhuri Dixit’s inimitable desi style
Ultra-glam style
Image: Madhuri Dixit instagram
Madhuri Dixit took her fashion game a notch higher as she posed in an ultra-glam fusion blue saree gown set by designer Gaurav Gupta
She took the unconventional desi route by picking out an embellished green lehenga saree featuring intricate sequins work
Image: Madhuri Dixit instagram
Eccentric Style
Her metallic green lehenga featuring a cape-style blouse is every bit futuristic and ethnic at the same time
Futuristic Touch
Image: Madhuri Dixit instagram
She looked striking in a not-so-basic cobalt blue lehenga featuring a flirty ruffle sleeve blouse
Image: Madhuri Dixit instagram
Not-so-basic Style
Tie-dye Love
Image: Madhuri Dixit instagram
Bringing the best of both worlds, she looked pretty in a tie-dye lehenga and a jacket-style choli
Image: Madhuri Dixit instagram
She looked every bit stunning in an eye-catching red lehenga-style saree
Stunner
Image: Madhuri Dixit instagram
The Hum Aapke Hain Koun actress served with another new inspiration as she dressed up in a Punit Balana turquoise pre-draped saree and a floral embroidered blouse
Impressive Style
Image: Madhuri Dixit instagram
She looked absolutely stunning in a signature silk georgette sari which was teamed with an unusual jacket-style blouse
Striking Look
Image: Ami Patel instagram
Her black sharara featuring a long kurta with cut-out detail at the back is surely one of a kind!
Eye-catching Style
Image: Ami Patel instagram
And her royal blue tiered saree is a subtle mix of contemporary and desi elements
Contemporary Twist
