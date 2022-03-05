Fashion

Neenaz Akhtar

MAR 05, 2022

Madhuri Dixit’s love for black outfits 

Sequined Black Dress

Bringing the right amount of jazziness to the table, Madhuri dazzled in a sequined black midi dress with feathery details around the neck and hemlines

Image: Madhuri Dixit instagram

Earlier she had upped the ante in a strappy black leather dress with a midi-length hemline

Image: Madhuri Dixit instagram

Leather Slip Dress

She looked like an absolute diva in this black velvet gown by Mark Bumgarnerlux

Image: Madhuri Dixit instagram

Velvet Gown

For a formal look, she was decked up in dark blue jeans and a black top with a black blazer over it

Image: Madhuri Dixit instagram

Formal Blazer

For one of her appearances on Dance Deewane 3, Madhuri experimented with a backless kurta and sharara set that was equal parts unique and sexy

Experimental Kurta Set

Image: Ami Patel instagram 

To look cocktail-ready, she was decked up in a solid black concept saree and an embellished halter-neck blouse with a keyhole detail in the front

Cocktail Saree

Image: Madhuri Dixit instagram

She elevated her desi look in yet another black number, this time a sequined drape custom-made by Manish Malhotra

Sequined Black 

Image: Ami Patel instagram

Her love for desi drapes is clearly evident in this black saree and a cape-style embroidered blouse by Tarun Tahiliani

Saree With A Twist

Image: Madhuri Dixit instagram

The Dhak-Dhak girl nailed a fusion look in her ethnic ensemble made by designer Sawan Gandhi

Fusion Look

Image: Madhuri Dixit instagram

She looked as young as ever in a bodycon black gown with off-shoulder sleeves

Boydcon Black Gown

Image: Madhuri Dixit instagram

