Fashion
Neenaz Akhtar
MAR 05, 2022
Madhuri Dixit’s love for black outfits
Sequined Black Dress
Bringing the right amount of jazziness to the table, Madhuri dazzled in a sequined black midi dress with feathery details around the neck and hemlines
Image: Madhuri Dixit instagram
Earlier she had upped the ante in a strappy black leather dress with a midi-length hemline
Image: Madhuri Dixit instagram
Leather Slip Dress
She looked like an absolute diva in this black velvet gown by Mark Bumgarnerlux
Image: Madhuri Dixit instagram
Velvet Gown
For a formal look, she was decked up in dark blue jeans and a black top with a black blazer over it
Image: Madhuri Dixit instagram
Formal Blazer
For one of her appearances on Dance Deewane 3, Madhuri experimented with a backless kurta and sharara set that was equal parts unique and sexy
Experimental Kurta Set
Image: Ami Patel instagram
To look cocktail-ready, she was decked up in a solid black concept saree and an embellished halter-neck blouse with a keyhole detail in the front
Cocktail Saree
Image: Madhuri Dixit instagram
She elevated her desi look in yet another black number, this time a sequined drape custom-made by Manish Malhotra
Sequined Black
Image: Ami Patel instagram
Her love for desi drapes is clearly evident in this black saree and a cape-style embroidered blouse by Tarun Tahiliani
Saree With A Twist
Image: Madhuri Dixit instagram
The Dhak-Dhak girl nailed a fusion look in her ethnic ensemble made by designer Sawan Gandhi
Fusion Look
Image: Madhuri Dixit instagram
She looked as young as ever in a bodycon black gown with off-shoulder sleeves
Boydcon Black Gown
Image: Madhuri Dixit instagram
