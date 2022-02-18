Fashion

joyce joyson

FEB 18, 2022

Madhuri Dixit’s necklace collection

Heading 3

Regal affair

Madhuri Dixit has an avant-garde collection of necklaces, evidently a fan of chokers, she wore a neckpiece composed of deep violet gems, dotted with pearl beads

Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram

The enchantress lets her jewels do the talking and this time chooses to go with a silver statement necklace to compliment her lilac lehenga

Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram

Striking silver pieces

Exquisite and beautiful, this gold and pearl embellished necklace rests gracefully on the diva's neck

Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram

Traditional jewels

But there are also instances when she chooses to channel her inner queen by opting for a heavy choker necklace decked with polki and vivid hued stones

Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram

 Vintage choker necklace

Following her fervour for out-of-box, elaborate neckpieces, Madhuri donned a silver-metallic adornment

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

Dual-toned

Statement uncut diamond necklaces are her go-to favourites and we think she looks phenomenal in them

Video: Pinkvilla

Dazzling diamonds

The studded zirconia-layered necklaces that suspend into sapphire pendants, worn in tune with her lehenga, looks stunning!

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

Layered necklace

Madhuri is a delight to watch in this red saree, as she complimented her look with a pearl and colourful stone embossed necklace

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

Colourful necklace

We just can't take our eyes off this magnificent beauty! Case in point: heavy silver oxidised ghungroo necklace

Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram

Boho vibes

Lastly, the diva wore a show-stopping neckpiece crafted with uncut diamonds and emerald beads

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

Diamond-emerald interplay

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: All about Shark Tank India

Click Here