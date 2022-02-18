Fashion
joyce joyson
FEB 18, 2022
Madhuri Dixit’s necklace collection
Regal affair
Madhuri Dixit has an avant-garde collection of necklaces, evidently a fan of chokers, she wore a neckpiece composed of deep violet gems, dotted with pearl beads
Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram
The enchantress lets her jewels do the talking and this time chooses to go with a silver statement necklace to compliment her lilac lehenga
Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram
Striking silver pieces
Exquisite and beautiful, this gold and pearl embellished necklace rests gracefully on the diva's neck
Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram
Traditional jewels
But there are also instances when she chooses to channel her inner queen by opting for a heavy choker necklace decked with polki and vivid hued stones
Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram
Vintage choker necklace
Following her fervour for out-of-box, elaborate neckpieces, Madhuri donned a silver-metallic adornment
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
Dual-toned
Statement uncut diamond necklaces are her go-to favourites and we think she looks phenomenal in them
Video: Pinkvilla
Dazzling diamonds
The studded zirconia-layered necklaces that suspend into sapphire pendants, worn in tune with her lehenga, looks stunning!
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
Layered necklace
Madhuri is a delight to watch in this red saree, as she complimented her look with a pearl and colourful stone embossed necklace
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
Colourful necklace
We just can't take our eyes off this magnificent beauty! Case in point: heavy silver oxidised ghungroo necklace
Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram
Boho vibes
Lastly, the diva wore a show-stopping neckpiece crafted with uncut diamonds and emerald beads
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
Diamond-emerald interplay
