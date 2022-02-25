Fashion
Rishika Shah
Feb 25, 2022
Madhuri Dixit’s promotional looks
Indo-Western Look
Madhuri donned an Indo-Western floral outfit featuring a red dhoti, a cropped blouse and a long cape
Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram
Madhuri is a personification of the terms ‘noor’ and ‘nazakat’ in a simple wine-coloured Anarkali
Classic Anarkali
Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram
Madhuri looked like an absolute boss lady dressed in a red bodycon dress with matching heels
Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram
Red Dress
One can never go wrong with florals and Madhuri’s black floral maxi dress is proof of that!
Flower Power
Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram
The Dhak Dhak girl redefined royalty in a velvet floral purple saree teamed with a sleeveless blouse
Velvet Saree
Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram
The diva looked resplendent in a fiery red sharara teamed with a crop top and a matching cape
Sharara Sharara
Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram
The Fame Game actress looked absolutely stunning as she posed in a black leather dress
Leather Love
Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram
