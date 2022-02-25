Fashion

Rishika Shah

Feb 25, 2022

Madhuri Dixit’s promotional looks

Indo-Western Look

Madhuri donned an Indo-Western floral outfit featuring a red dhoti, a cropped blouse and a long cape

Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram

Madhuri is a personification of the terms ‘noor’ and ‘nazakat’ in a simple wine-coloured Anarkali

Classic Anarkali

Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram

Madhuri looked like an absolute boss lady dressed in a red bodycon dress with matching heels

Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram

Red Dress

One can never go wrong with florals and Madhuri’s black floral maxi dress is proof of that!

Flower Power 

Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram

The Dhak Dhak girl redefined royalty in a velvet floral purple saree teamed with a sleeveless blouse

Velvet Saree

Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram

The diva looked resplendent in a fiery red sharara teamed with a crop top and a matching cape

Sharara Sharara

Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram

The Fame Game actress looked absolutely stunning as she posed in a black leather dress

Leather Love

Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram

