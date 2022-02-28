Fashion

Neenaz Akhtar

Feb 28, 2022

Madhuri Dixit in shades of red

Classic Red Dress

Madhuri painted the town red in a structured midi dress with padded shoulders, designed by Safiyaa

Image: Ami Patel instagram

Taking things up a notch, she looked vibrant in a three-piece Anamika Khanna set featuring a red silky skirt, an embroidered crop top, and a matching jacket

Image: Anamika Khanna instagram

Indo-ethnic Outfit

Looking like the queen of hearts, she rocked a head-to-toe red floral print three-piece set from label Anushree

Co-ord Set

Image: Ami Patel instagram

She looked stunning in a red satin silk saree featuring digitally printed stripes in different colours

Red Saree

Image: Ami Patel instagram

Her pre-stitched crimson red lehenga saree by Ritika Mirchandani is worth bookmarking for wedding festivities

Lehenga-style Sari

Image: Madhuri Dixit instagram

At the IIFA press conference, she looked elegant as ever in a blood-red long jacket paired over a sequined midi dress

Western Touch

Image: Pinkvilla

She looked ravishing in a fiery red gown with an off-shoulder silhouette

Fiery Red Gown

Image: Madhuri Dixit instagram

For yet another desi look, she wore a solid red saree with intricate embellishments on the border

Drapes All The Way

Image: Madhuri Dixit instagram

Her dark red sharara pants and a lacey jacket-style kurta are perfect for a vibrant festive look

Sharara Look

Image: Madhuri Dixit instagram

The Dhak-Dhak girl picked out a bright red anarkali kurta and looked every bit stunning in it!

Red Anarkali

Image: Madhuri Dixit instagram 

