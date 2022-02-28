Fashion
Neenaz Akhtar
Feb 28, 2022
Madhuri Dixit in shades of red
Classic Red Dress
Madhuri painted the town red in a structured midi dress with padded shoulders, designed by Safiyaa
Image: Ami Patel instagram
Taking things up a notch, she looked vibrant in a three-piece Anamika Khanna set featuring a red silky skirt, an embroidered crop top, and a matching jacket
Image: Anamika Khanna instagram
Indo-ethnic Outfit
Looking like the queen of hearts, she rocked a head-to-toe red floral print three-piece set from label Anushree
Co-ord Set
Image: Ami Patel instagram
She looked stunning in a red satin silk saree featuring digitally printed stripes in different colours
Red Saree
Image: Ami Patel instagram
Her pre-stitched crimson red lehenga saree by Ritika Mirchandani is worth bookmarking for wedding festivities
Lehenga-style Sari
Image: Madhuri Dixit instagram
At the IIFA press conference, she looked elegant as ever in a blood-red long jacket paired over a sequined midi dress
Western Touch
Image: Pinkvilla
She looked ravishing in a fiery red gown with an off-shoulder silhouette
Fiery Red Gown
Image: Madhuri Dixit instagram
For yet another desi look, she wore a solid red saree with intricate embellishments on the border
Drapes All The Way
Image: Madhuri Dixit instagram
Her dark red sharara pants and a lacey jacket-style kurta are perfect for a vibrant festive look
Sharara Look
Image: Madhuri Dixit instagram
The Dhak-Dhak girl picked out a bright red anarkali kurta and looked every bit stunning in it!
Red Anarkali
Image: Madhuri Dixit instagram
