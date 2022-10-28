Heading 3

Madhuri Dixit
slays in Pink

                  pinkvilla 

Sakshi
singh

OCT 28, 2022

FASHION

Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram

The Actress looked so beautiful in this fuschia pink and gold embroidered Kurti set by Devnaagri.

Festive look

Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram

She kept her look vibrant and a mix of prints with a printed top and blazer paired with a pink chiffon skirt.

Pink affair

Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram

Madhuri was all about the regal look in this yellow, purple, and pink-hued saree, styled with a pink blouse and diamond jewelry.

Regalness 

Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram

Adorned in a gorgeous pastel pink co-ord set by Varun Bahl had us hooked from the get-go.

Floral galore

Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram

This pastel pink embellished saree, accessorized with contrasting Kundan jewelry and soft makeup, made for the perfect look for a special occasion.

Patel Pink

Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram

She flaunted her gorgeous curves in a pink and purple striped bodycon dress and high heels.

Striping a pose

Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram

The Fame Game star looked elegant and splendid in a saree with embroidered borders and statement earrings to complete the look. 

Elegant in saree

Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram

Madhuri exuded boss babe vibes in a white and magenta pink co-ord set by Twinkle Hanspal.

Boss Babe

Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram

Who doesn’t love a good Sharara suit? So take cues from Madhuri as she steps out in a pink embroidered Sharara with a green Kundan necklace and earrings. 

Sharara

Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram

Channeling her inner Diva, Madhuri opted for a modern-style metallic structured lehenga by Amit Aggarwal.

Pretty in Pink

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here