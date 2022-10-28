Madhuri Dixit
slays in Pink
Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram
The Actress looked so beautiful in this fuschia pink and gold embroidered Kurti set by Devnaagri.
Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram
She kept her look vibrant and a mix of prints with a printed top and blazer paired with a pink chiffon skirt.
Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram
Madhuri was all about the regal look in this yellow, purple, and pink-hued saree, styled with a pink blouse and diamond jewelry.
Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram
Adorned in a gorgeous pastel pink co-ord set by Varun Bahl had us hooked from the get-go.
Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram
This pastel pink embellished saree, accessorized with contrasting Kundan jewelry and soft makeup, made for the perfect look for a special occasion.
Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram
She flaunted her gorgeous curves in a pink and purple striped bodycon dress and high heels.
Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram
The Fame Game star looked elegant and splendid in a saree with embroidered borders and statement earrings to complete the look.
Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram
Madhuri exuded boss babe vibes in a white and magenta pink co-ord set by Twinkle Hanspal.
Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram
Who doesn’t love a good Sharara suit? So take cues from Madhuri as she steps out in a pink embroidered Sharara with a green Kundan necklace and earrings.
Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram
Channeling her inner Diva, Madhuri opted for a modern-style metallic structured lehenga by Amit Aggarwal.
