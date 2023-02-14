Madhuri Dixit’s best saree looks
FEB 14, 2023
Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram
The Fame Game actress is a sight to behold in a yellow saree with gota embroidery enhanced with french knots and beadwork
Sunshine
Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram
She looked ethereal in a custom Falguni Shane Peacock ivory saree with chrome appliqué details
Stunning
Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram
She keeps things traditional in a vibrant red and yellow drape by Gaurang Shah
Traditional Style
Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram
She dazzled in a sparkling green saree and a cut-sleeve blouse
Sparkling
Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram
She turns heads in this blue sequin six yards from designer Manish Malhotra’s collection
Gorgeous
Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram
Madhuri channelled her inner retro diva in a red and beige polka-dot saree with silver embellished borders
Retro Glam
Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram
She is a glam goddess in this wine-hued saree embellished with Swarovski crystals
Glam Queen
Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram
She redefines elegance in a stunning blue Bandhini saree by Anita Dongre
Elegant
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
She looked party-ready in a semi-sheer embellished black drape
Black Love
