Madhuri Dixit’s best saree looks

Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram

The Fame Game actress is a sight to behold in a yellow saree with gota embroidery enhanced with french knots and beadwork

Sunshine

Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram

She looked ethereal in a custom Falguni Shane Peacock ivory saree with chrome appliqué details 

Stunning 

Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram

She keeps things traditional in a vibrant red and yellow drape by Gaurang Shah

Traditional Style

Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram

She dazzled in a sparkling green saree and a cut-sleeve blouse

Sparkling 

Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram

She turns heads in this blue sequin six yards from designer Manish Malhotra’s collection

Gorgeous 

Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram

Madhuri channelled her inner retro diva in a red and beige polka-dot saree with silver embellished borders 

Retro Glam

Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram

She is a glam goddess in this wine-hued saree embellished with Swarovski crystals

Glam Queen 

Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram

She redefines elegance in a stunning blue Bandhini saree by Anita Dongre

Elegant 

Image: Ami Patel Instagram 

She looked party-ready in a semi-sheer embellished black drape 

Black Love

